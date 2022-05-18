For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
Denglisch: The English words that will make you sound German
Denglisch - a hybrid of Deutsch and English - can refer to the half-and-half way Germans and foreigners speak to each other. But Germans use plenty of English words amongst themselves - although they don’t always mean the same thing.
Published: 18 May 2022 09:23 CEST
A German for Dummies language book sits atop a desk next to a pen and a cup of coffee. Photo by Jan Antonin Kolar on Unsplash
GERMANY EXPLAINED
‘How 10 years in Germany has changed me’
Communicating openly with others, becoming sporty and embracing a balanced life - Germany has had a huge impact on Shelley Pascual. Based in Passau, the Toronto native lists some of the crucial ways she’s changed after a decade in ‘Schland.
Published: 17 May 2022 16:38 CEST
