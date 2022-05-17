Read news from:
Austria
TAXES

Reader question: How can I find a German tax advisor?

The German tax code is complex enough to confound native Germans and foreigners alike. Finding an expert to handle it for you has many advantages—but how do you find the right one?

Published: 17 May 2022 15:45 CEST
A calculator next to a tax return form.
A calculator next to a tax return form. Many people can get money back from submitting a tax return. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Oliver Berg

Even in “normal” years, when you’re not having to work out the tax implications of ‘home office’ or the reduced working hours of Kurzarbeit, filing a tax return in Germany is daunting. Still, it often pays to do it and a good tax advisor – especially one who speaks English or your native language – can pay off. But how do you find that person and what should you be looking for?

Price is comparable, so look for other things

Tax advisory is a strictly regulated profession in Germany, to the point where tax consultants, or Steuerberater, have a fixed schedule of the rates they’re allowed to charge for certain services. Their rates are also capped depending on what your income is. A complicated case will still obviously be more expensive than an easier one, simply because it’ll take longer. If you make more money, you may also be charged more. But due to price regulations, one tax advisor isn’t able to charge significantly more or less than another for a similar case. So you’re free to let go of the stress of finding the best price and focus on finding the right tax advisor for the services you need.

“If they’re called a ‘Steuerberater’ and they have a stamp of accreditation, that person is qualified to do your tax return. Simple,” says Kathleen Parker, Managing Director of Red Tape Translation. “Now they may offer other services or forms of advice, like bookkeeping or legal advice. These are different and for those, they’re free to charge you what they like. But the price of doing and submitting your tax return is tightly regulated.”

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to save money on your taxes in Germany

Finding someone familiar with international cases

As with so many things in Germany, finding help in a language you speak well is a priority when looking for the right tax advisor. But beyond navigating the technical terminology, you may well need someone familiar with international cases. That’s especially true because German residents who receive income from abroad, whether they’re self-employed doing work for international clients, or they own investments abroad, will typically have to file a tax return declaring it for that year.

“Check the LinkedIn and Xing profiles of different tax consultants and have a look at where they may have studied or worked before. That should give you some idea about whether they speak either English or your native language, and if they are familiar with particular international topics,” says Dirk Maskow, an independent tax advisor based in Berlin and Düsseldorf. “If they’re bilingual, there’s a good chance they’ll have their website in both languages.”

Depending on the firm, the tax advisor may have a lawyer on staff or be in a partnership with one. If so, check their list of available services. Legal advice on international tax cases will often be more expensive than similar advice for domestic cases, so it should be easy to spot in the price list if the firm offers such a service. If they do, contact them and ask if they might be able to handle your specific case. Certain relocation apps and services, such as Ark One, RelocateMe, or Settly, may also work with specialised tax advisors who have the expertise for your individual case. Some websites, like Steuerberater Guru, will even help you compare advisors.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about your German tax return in 2022

The trust factor

Once you’ve found someone with the credentials you need, what’s next before you sign on?

“It’s not surprising, but they best way to find the right tax advisor for you is often through the recommendation of a friend who is satisfied with the one they have,” says Maskow. “That’s because tax consulting has a lot to do with trust. That’s even truer if the language and country is new to you and you don’t always know what’s going on. Make sure you have an initial discussion – not just to see if the tax advisor is able and willing to deal with your case, but to make sure you have a good overall rapport.”

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about paying taxes in Germany

Vocabulary

Tax consultant or advisor – (der) Steuerberater/(die) Steuerberaterin

Tax – (die) Steuer

Tax return or tax declaration – (die) Einkommensteuererklärung

Client – (der) Mandant / (die) Mandantin

Income – (die) Einkünfte

Capital assets – (die) Kapitalvermögen

TAXES

EXPLAINED: How to save money on your taxes in Germany

Einkommensteuererklärung - or income tax declaration - may well be one of the most terrifying words in the German language. But with several available deductions, you may want to file even if you don’t have to. We spoke to experts to find out how to do it.

Published: 11 May 2022 15:46 CEST
Updated: 15 May 2022 06:46 CEST
In a crowded field, few things feel as bureaucratic in Germany as the tax code. But as with so many things here, there’s an advantage in planning a bit ahead of time, and keeping the right paperwork as you go along. From my own personal experience having paid tax in Canada before moving to Germany, many of the possible deductions you can get here might not be available where you’re originally from. That’s why it’s worth checking to see what you can save money on.

It’s currently tax season: the 2020 tax return deadline for those who use an adviser or Steuerberater is May 31st 2022 (it was extended from December 31st 2021 due to the pandemic). Meanwhile, many residents in Germany will have to file their 2021 tax returns by the end of July, with extensions available to those who use a tax advisor.

And, While some salaried employees with very straightforward cases may be able to get away without filing one as their taxes are often simply deducted straightaway from their monthly pay, it often pays to do it. 

READ ALSO: German tax deadline extended due to Covid pandemic

Who has to complete a tax return in Germany?

Perhaps most obviously, self-employed freelancers and small business owners resident in Germany have to file a German tax return every year. But so do a host of other people. These include married partners with big differences in income, people claiming certain welfare benefits, or people with multiple sources of income – such as those who might have a salary and rental income. If you don’t fall into any of these categories, you can still file a return and get some money back.

What job-related expenses can I deduct and how can I prove them?

It’s not just the self-employed who can claim a host of tax breaks. If you’re a salaried employee, you may also be able to claim everything from job-related clothing to training courses you’ve paid for yourself and not been able to claim as expenses with your employer. If you buy a work-related book or subscribe to a trade magazine your employer doesn’t reimburse you for, you can deduct that from your tax burden as well. The costs of membership in professional organisations are also fair game.

“Any form of job-related development course is tax deductible, whether you’re a freelancer or not,” says Claudia Müller, Founder of the Female Finance Forum and author of Finance, Freedom, Provision. The way to financial independence. “Also, if you had to travel to the course, you can keep the train ticket and hotel receipt. The dates on them will obviously correspond to the course date—so you can clearly prove you took the trip for professional development and claim the travel costs.”

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about your German tax return in 2022

Müller also advises keeping the receipts for job-related clothing, although claiming that as an expense is easier for some professions than for others. For example, a chef can easily argue their uniform, if they have to pay for it themselves, is something they won’t wear outside of work. Other cases are less straightforward.

“Clothing is a bit tricky because men can theoretically wear a suit to a non-work related occasion, like a wedding. So they won’t be able to hand in those receipts. But women sometimes can deduct certain business clothing they really wouldn’t normally wear outside of work,” says Müller.

With the Covid-19 pandemic having made home office more common in Germany, both employees and freelancers can deduct furniture, computer, stationary, and Internet costs, among others. 

What household-related costs can I deduct?

When I had a dishwasher technician come to my home for a repair recently, he told me I’d be getting a long receipt via email and that I should save it for my tax return. Having had no such available tax credit when I lived in Canada, I was curious about what else might qualify. It turns out plenty does – whether you rent or own the place you live in.

“As long as you’re using a cashless payment, such as a wire transfer, you can claim some of the costs of household-related services like gardeners and cleaners – or maintenance costs such as home repairs or a visit from your chimney sweeper,” says Dirk Maskow, an independent tax consultant based in both Berlin and Düsseldorf.

A man places dishes inside a dishwasher.

A man places dishes inside a dishwasher. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

“If you rent your place and your landlord passes on any service costs to you, the tenant, they’re obliged to provide you with the necessary statement, which you can use as documentation.”

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about paying taxes in Germany

What family-related costs can I deduct?

Germany is a country that prides itself on its family-oriented social safety net. That’s part of what makes its tax code so complex, but there’s plenty of possible credits for different life situations. Parents can claim an allowance for each child until they turn 25, and even longer if they can prove their enrolment in higher education for adult children older than 25 – even if they’re living away from home.

Two-thirds of childcare costs are tax deductible too. “For that, again, make sure you keep all the receipts and don’t pay by cash—so you can prove exactly what you paid and when,” says Maskow. “Public schools are of course free in Germany, but even about 30 percent of private school fees – up to a maximum of €5,000 – are tax deductible too.”

It’s not just institutional education or childcare you can claim either. In Germany, even certain babysitting expenses are tax deductible. “You can even get the children’s grandparents to come over and deduct travel costs,” says Müller. “If they need to take the train to come look after the kids, make sure you save the receipt.”

Certain out of pocket healthcare costs might also be tax deductible in certain cases. “My tax advisor always asks me for our medical expenses, right down to if we went to the dentist and got a cleaning,” says Kathleen Parker, Managing Director of Red Tape Translation. “The right filing system can make a load of difference to help keep track of it all. If Excel and paper isn’t cutting it anymore, there’s lots of great cloud-based software that can help you out.”

As with all of our tax and financial summaries, this is a guide only and should not be taken to constitute specific and tailored financial advice. For tax advice which is personalised to your situation, please contact an accountant or tax specialist. 

