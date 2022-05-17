For members
Reader question: How can I find a German tax advisor?
The German tax code is complex enough to confound native Germans and foreigners alike. Finding an expert to handle it for you has many advantages—but how do you find the right one?
Published: 17 May 2022 15:45 CEST
A calculator next to a tax return form. Many people can get money back from submitting a tax return.
EXPLAINED: How to save money on your taxes in Germany
Einkommensteuererklärung - or income tax declaration - may well be one of the most terrifying words in the German language. But with several available deductions, you may want to file even if you don’t have to. We spoke to experts to find out how to do it.
Published: 11 May 2022 15:46 CEST
Updated: 15 May 2022 06:46 CEST
