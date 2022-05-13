Read news from:
German word of the day: Lüften

One of the first lessons you learn when living in Germany is that airing out rooms is extremely important.

Published: 13 May 2022 15:57 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Whether you sublet, rent a flat or own your home in Germany, it’s likely you’ve been told how important it is to lüften, or open your windows and let air in and out regularly. 

Lüften can be a verb or noun in Germany. As a noun it uses the ‘das’ article and stands for ventilation. The verb lüften means to air out something. It comes from the German word die Luft which means air.

The proper airing out of rooms is a very German thing. Hell, it’s a way of life. 

Just check your rent contract. Foreigners in Germany are often surprised to find that ventilating their homes is usually written into their contract and accompanied by instructions. That means it’s literally legally binding! 

There are very important rules to remember, and German even has a set of vocabulary dedicated to getting fresh air safely in and out the room. 

Words like Stoßlüften – which translates to shock or impact ventilation. This is needed at least twice a day (and more in summer) and involves opening the windows or balcony doors wide to let a ‘shock’ of cold air in. According to experts, you should do this for about five minutes a time in winter, 10-15 minutes each time in autumn and spring, and up to half an hour in summer.

Meanwhile, Querlüften or cross ventilation involves opening all the windows of a house or building and letting the fresh air flow through.

The aim of all this lüften is to stop mould from forming, get rid of smells and to stop rooms from getting too humid. The more people that live in your home, the more airing out you’ll have to do. 

Germans recommend that you turn off your heating while airing out your room (to save on money and to protect the climate) – so be sure to have a big jumper on if you’re airing out in winter. 

READ ALSO: Why Germans are obsessed with the art of airing out a room

Lüften took on a whole new meaning in the pandemic as other countries – or at least those that didn’t have the same culture for airing out – began recommending it to people as a way of helping protect against Covid-19 transmission.  

A good German habit

Lüften can quickly become a habit. Whereas before Germany, I was happy to leave a window tilted open for a while to get some fresh air, I’m now obsessed with the proper way to do it. 

I throw open the windows of my flat wide at regular intervals to get that fresh air circulating, even in the dead of winter. When I’m at home in Scotland or on holiday somewhere else, I do the same thing, which can be alarming to people who think you are trying to freeze them.

I find myself feeling pleased when the neighbours across the road from my Berlin flat open their windows or balcony doors wide. It’s like we’re all part of the secret society of fresh air.

There is nothing now that stands between me and Lüften. When I tweeted about this habit, lots of people said they felt a similar way. 

One Twitter user said: “Been telling my family this for years – as they shiver and complain about how cold it is, and my partner and I passive-aggressively follow each other around shutting and reopening windows. Makes for fun times.”

Another said: “My little sister spent an exchange year in Germany before me and when I visited was thoroughly disturbed by her obsessive window opening. A couple years later I was living in Germany and had become a convert, too.”

Examples: 

Hey Karl, Kannst du bitte dein Zimmer lüften?

Hey Karl, can you please air out your room?

In Deutschland muss man die Zimmer richtig lüften.

You really have to air out rooms the right way in Germany.

German word of the day: Der Meinungsumschwung

Are you struggling to make up your mind on an important issue? Then today's German word is for you.

Published: 12 May 2022 12:51 CEST
German word of the day: Der Meinungsumschwung

If you’ve looked at the facts and decided you may have been wrong about something, you might be inclined to tell people you’ve had a “Meinungsumschwung”.

The closest literal translation to Meinungsumschwung (pronounced Mei·nungs·um·schwung) in English might be something like a change of opinion, though “change of heart” is an idiom that also fits quite well. 

This useful word is yet another one of Germany’s famous compound nouns – meaning it combines two nouns or more nouns to create another one.

Thankfully, in comparison with a horror show like Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung (a letter you need from your landlord when moving home), Meinungsumschwung is relatively easy to wrap your head around and is only comprised of two separate nouns. 

The first one is Meinung (pronounced mai – nung), which means opinion or view, and the second is Umschwung (pronounced um – schwung), which online dictionary DWDS describes as “drastic change, turn, change into the opposite”, but could also be translated as “reversal” or “turnaround”.

Once again, breaking down the components of the word is helpful here: um means “around” and schwingen means “to swing” (Schwung is the noun form), so you can literally envision someone doing a rapid 180-degree turn and ending up with a completely different opinion than the one they started with. 

As you might expect, der Meinungsumschwung can often be a surprising and sudden thing. It can be a rapid response to major historical or political events, which often prompt people to change their minds at short notice. 

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Das Totschlagargument

In one recent example, the word was used by Tagesschau to describe the sudden change in Finland’s attitudes to joining NATO in the weeks after the conflict broke out. 

Following Russia’s aggression against its neighbour, a “deutlicher Meinungsumschwung” (clear change of opinion) in the the population became apparent in the latest polls, Tagesschau wrote.

The Nordic country has gone from being broadly against NATO membership to being overwhelmingly in favour – and all within a matter of weeks. 

Unsurprisingly, the term has also been used by numerous op-ed writers in recent months to describe the flip-flopping of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as he argued against sending weapons to Ukraine, and then sent them. And then argued against an oil embargo, and then agreed to it. And then argued against sending heavy weapons, and then agreed to send them. 

The fact that these “Meinungsumschwungen” continue to happen on a regular basis is one of the most fervent criticisms of the new government. 

Less than a week after war broke out in eastern Europe, Scholz organised a special parliamentary session in which he declared that there had been a “Zeitenwende” (a historical turning point, or, more literally, a change of the times).

READ ALSO: Zeitenwende: How war in Ukraine has sparked a historic shift in Germany

More recently, it looks like the defining motto at the moment is not necessary a change in times, but rather several changes of opinion. 

It’s probably lucky that the German language has an equally good word for that. 

Examples:

Wie sollen sie nun ihren Meinungsumschwung vor der Öffentlichkeit begründen?

How are they now going to justify their change of opinion to the public?

Was steckt hinter diesem Meinungsumschwung?

What’s behind this change of opinion? 

