German word of the day: Der Meinungsumschwung

Are you struggling to make up your mind on an important issue? Then today's German word is for you.

Published: 12 May 2022 12:51 CEST
Photo credit: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

If you’ve looked at the facts and decided you may have been wrong about something, you might be inclined to tell people you’ve had a “Meinungsumschwung”.

The closest literal translation to Meinungsumschwung (pronounced Mei·nungs·um·schwung) in English might be something like a change of opinion, though “change of heart” is an idiom that also fits quite well. 

This useful word is yet another one of Germany’s famous compound nouns – meaning it combines two nouns or more nouns to create another one.

Thankfully, in comparison with a horror show like Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung (a letter you need from your landlord when moving home), Meinungsumschwung is relatively easy to wrap your head around and is only comprised of two separate nouns. 

The first one is Meinung (pronounced mai – nung), which means opinion or view, and the second is Umschwung (pronounced um – schwung), which online dictionary DWDS describes as “drastic change, turn, change into the opposite”, but could also be translated as “reversal” or “turnaround”.

Once again, breaking down the components of the word is helpful here: um means “around” and schwingen means “to swing” (Schwung is the noun form), so you can literally envision someone doing a rapid 180-degree turn and ending up with a completely different opinion than the one they started with. 

As you might expect, der Meinungsumschwung can often be a surprising and sudden thing. It can be a rapid response to major historical or political events, which often prompt people to change their minds at short notice. 

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Das Totschlagargument

In one recent example, the word was used by Tagesschau to describe the sudden change in Finland’s attitudes to joining NATO in the weeks after the conflict broke out. 

Following Russia’s aggression against its neighbour, a “deutlicher Meinungsumschwung” (clear change of opinion) in the the population became apparent in the latest polls, Tagesschau wrote.

The Nordic country has gone from being broadly against NATO membership to being overwhelmingly in favour – and all within a matter of weeks. 

Unsurprisingly, the term has also been used by numerous op-ed writers in recent months to describe the flip-flopping of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as he argued against sending weapons to Ukraine, and then sent them. And then argued against an oil embargo, and then agreed to it. And then argued against sending heavy weapons, and then agreed to send them. 

The fact that these “Meinungsumschwungen” continue to happen on a regular basis is one of the most fervent criticisms of the new government. 

Less than a week after war broke out in eastern Europe, Scholz organised a special parliamentary session in which he declared that there had been a “Zeitenwende” (a historical turning point, or, more literally, a change of the times).

READ ALSO: Zeitenwende: How war in Ukraine has sparked a historic shift in Germany

More recently, it looks like the defining motto at the moment is not necessary a change in times, but rather several changes of opinion. 

It’s probably lucky that the German language has an equally good word for that. 

Examples:

Wie sollen sie nun ihren Meinungsumschwung vor der Öffentlichkeit begründen?

How are they now going to justify their change of opinion to the public?

Was steckt hinter diesem Meinungsumschwung?

What’s behind this change of opinion? 

German phrase of the day: Hab’ dich lieb

Waiting for a declaration of love from your German partner? You may hear a different phrase at least in the initial stages of your relationship. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:52 CEST
German phrase of the day: Hab' dich lieb

Perhaps you’re met a gorgeous and kind German and you’ve started a relationship. Now you’re waiting for those special three words from your significant other. But it’s very possible that you’ll hear another phrase first before the more profound: Ich liebe dich (I love you). 

We’re talking about the phrase: Ich hab’ dich lieb, which can imply you love someone or like someone a lot, you’re very fond of them or you hold them very dearly. 

It’s a bit confusing, though, because this phrase doesn’t have a direct English translation. In English there is a clear difference between I like you and I love you.

READ ALSO: 10 beautiful ways to express your love in German

In German it’s more blurred. Ich hab’ dich lieb means more than like. It’s a common way to express love for your partner. If it’s the beginning of a partnership, the statement can also be used as a cautious approach. Note that hab‘ is shortened from habe, showing it is an informal way of communicating. 

Ich liebe dich is seen as that bit more formal and official in Germany – perhaps it’s one to use slightly further down the line with your significant other (but of course every couple is different).

Even Germans get confused about its meaning, as this article by Women’s Health analysing what a man means when he says: ich hab’ dich lieb’ shows. 

“For some, ‘ich hab’ dich lieb’ is the little sister of ‘Ich liebe dich’, or a kind of precursor,” says the article. “For others, both mean exactly the same thing.”

A love heart with the words: Ich hab' dich lieb in a shop window in Dortmund.

A love heart with the words: Ich hab’ dich lieb in a shop window in Dortmund. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ina Fassbender

“If you know the person who says this to you, then you should know roughly what he means,” says the magazine, further showing the ambiguity of these four little words.

“If you don’t know him well enough to know that yet, then maybe it’s a little too early for the big word ‘love’ and you should practice a little patience.

“The fact that he says that is at least a sign that he finds you more than just likeable. However, if you have the feeling that he is avoiding a deeper commitment by saying “ich liebe dich”, you should be careful.”

It’s not only romantic relationships that you’ll find the sweet phrase. 

Among friends and family, hab’ dich lieb also expresses close attachment and can be used in a platonic or family love way. 

It can also be used in an abbreviated form (hdl) in texts to express love/closeness to someone.

Use it like this:

Ich hab dich lieb!

I am so fond of you/I’m super into you/ I love ya!

Ich dich auch!

Me too! 

