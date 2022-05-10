For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What to do if you lose your residence permit in Germany
Third-country nationals with the right to live and work in Germany are generally issued a residence permit in their passport or in the form of an ID card. But what do you if you happen to lose this vital document - or if it gets stolen? Here's a step-by-step guide.
Published: 10 May 2022 09:08 CEST
A German electronic ID and permanent residence permit. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann
EUROPEAN UNION
How Europe plans to ease long-term residence rules for non-EU nationals
Non-EU citizens living in the European Union are eligible for a special residence status that allows them to move to another country in the bloc. Getting the permit is not simple but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.
Published: 30 April 2022 09:33 CEST
