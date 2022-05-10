Read news from:
Germany reports record in politically motivated crime

Germany on Tuesday reported a new record in the number of politically motivated crimes last year as anger over government measures to curb the pandemic fuelled extremism.

Published: 10 May 2022 13:13 CEST
The Bundesgerichtshof (Crown Court) in Karlsruhe
The Bundesgerichtshof (Crown Court) in Karlsruhe. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uli Deck

The interior ministry and the BKA federal crime office tallied 55,048 offences with a political background — the first time the total surpassed 55,000 and a 23-percent increase on 2020.

Nearly 22,000 of the unlawful acts were attributed to the right wing, down seven percent from the previous year, while around 10,000 were classed as leftist, an almost eight-percent decrease.

Another 21,340 cases could not be classified ideologically — a figure that exploded by 147 percent — most of which were linked to protests against state restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus whose participants came from both ends of the political spectrum.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the new record underlined “how indispensable the work of the security authorities is in protecting our democracy”.

She called far-right crime “the greatest extremist threat to our democracy”, noting that 41 percent of victims of violent offences in Germany had been attacked by right-wing extremists.

Faeser said Germany was tackling the problem with “well-equipped security services, unyielding prosecution efforts and an active civil society”. 

German authorities also reported a more than 50-percent surge in crimes targeting victims’ sexual orientation or identity.

The report also highlighted a nearly 29-percent jump in anti-Semitic crimes to 3,027 offences, the vast majority of which — 2,552 — were attributed to the far-right scene.

Faeser described the figure as a “disgrace for our country” given its historical responsibility for the Holocaust.

She called it “shameful” that some radical opponents of pandemic restrictions “trivialised” the Nazis’ slaughter of the Jews by wearing yellow stars used in their World War II-era persecution.

“We are aware of our responsibility to fight anti-Semitism with everything in our power and to protect Jews,” she said.

Explosive device found in Russian media agency in Berlin

An explosive device has been found in a Berlin building housing the office of a Russian news agency, German media reported Saturday.

Published: 7 May 2022 19:09 CEST
Explosive device found in Russian media agency in Berlin

German police said the device was discovered Friday afternoon in the basement  of a building “housing the office of a Russian press agency,” Ria Novosti, in the city’s Steglitz district.

Police had been called to the building after an empty beer bottle was earlier hurled against its facade.

They destroyed the explosive device and said that “the real danger and the possible motivation for the crime are the subject of a thorough ongoing investigation.”

Ria Novosti had earlier said on Telegram that the placing of the device constituted “a possible terrorist attack against Russian journalists and their families” in Berlin.

The incident came as Russia prepares to hold traditional Victory Day festivities to mark the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and amid tensions sparked by its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

In the run-up to Monday’s celebrations, German intelligence services have said that they are expecting potential pro-Russian activities on German soil, notably in Berlin.

