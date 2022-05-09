Read news from:
German North Sea islands see soaring property prices

Property prices in Germany's North Sea islands are soaring, a new report shows. It's leading to local tensions and plans for tougher rules on holiday accommodation.

Published: 9 May 2022 11:57 CEST
People walk along the promenade on the beach in Westerland on the North Sea island of Sylt in June 2021.
People walk along the promenade on the beach in Westerland on the North Sea island of Sylt in June 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Bockwoldt

The North Frisian Islands, with Sylt in the lead, are seeing a huge spike in property prices, according to the latest Coastal Report published by the Von Poll estate agency.

According to the report, average asking prices on the Schleswig-Holstein islands that lie in the North Sea climbed by 17.1 percent to €14,115 per square metre within a year in the first quarter of 2022.

This equates to an average price of around €425,000 for a 30-square-metre apartment, or a whopping €1,411,500 for 100 square metres.

Meanwhile, in Lower Saxony’s East Frisian islands, which include Norderney, Juist and Borkum, there was a price jump of 5.7 percent to €8,206 per square metre. Despite the increase on this group of North Sea islands, properties there are 42 percent cheaper than the North Frisian islands.

“Demand from buyers remains high on the North Sea coast,” said Von Poll Managing Director Daniel Ritter.

The biggest price driver among the islands is Sylt, where it now costs a whopping €18,740 per square metre for an average house, 21.7 percent more than a year earlier. 

People looking to buy on Sylt can now expect to shell out around €560,00 for a 30 square-metre flat and an average of €1,874,000 for an 100 square-metre property.

Thanks to its sandy beaches, the island of Sylt is one of Germany’s best known domestic tourist destinations. Sylt hit the headlines last week because of fears it will become overrun with tourists due to the introduction of the €9 transport ticket. 

“Sylt is as sought-after as ever,” said Martin Weiß, the Von Poll office manager who is based in Sylt. “However, the supply has been reduced to about a third and that causes prices to spiral upwards.”

The district of Nordfriesland, which includes Sylt, Föhr,  Amrum, as well as Sankt Peter-Ording, was named the most expensive district in Germany by Postbank in its property atlas published at the end of March – with an average price per square metre of €7,977 (2021).

The list of the 10 most expensive districts otherwise includes counties from the Munich area, and from the holiday areas of the Alpine foothills.

Sylt mulls stricter rules for holiday accommodation

The high prices and scarce supply have been leading to social tensions. Many native islanders, who can no longer afford to live on the islands, have already been forced to move to the mainland and commute to the isles for work, according to local reports.

The German Social Association (Sozialverband Deutschland, SoVD) warned back in 2016 of Sylt becoming a place that only rich people can afford to live on.  

Sylt has been described as the “German Hamptons” in reference to the area north of New York City that is frequented by the wealthy and famous. 

However, locals are trying to fight back. The municipality of Sylt, for instance, recently put together an accommodation plan. The report, which was presented last week, concluded that the amount of misused living space in Sylt is already far too high, and that the island is too full. Now stricter rules are being discussed which could mean that people are no longer allowed to launch new holiday homes. 

According to Von Poll, prospective buyers for real estate on the North Sea islands come from all over Germany, and given the price level, they are increasingly expanding their search radius.

Therefore, the asking prices on the mainland also rose strongly. Property prices spiked by 22.8 percent to €2,544 per square metre and by 22 percent to €2,489 in the East Frisian districts of Wittmund and Aurich.

But this is topped by the North Frisian mainland and the district of Dithmarschen, where prices have risen by an average of 26.2 percent to €2,657 and by 27.6 percent to €2,353 per square metre respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, prices have also risen significantly in Cuxhaven, a seaside town in Lower Saxony. 

TRAVEL NEWS

What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany’s €9 holidaymakers?

As excitement grows for the roll out of the €9 transport ticket, the residents of one region are reportedly growing increasingly worried. Here's why Germans are currently having a lot of fun at that region's expense.

Published: 6 May 2022 13:28 CEST
What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany's €9 holidaymakers?

Over the past few days, you may have seen the hashtag #Sylt trending on German Twitter and other social media.

Though this may sound like the name of some trendy start-up, Sylt is actually a picturesque North Frisian island just off the coast of Schleswig-Holstein – and it has recently become the subject of approximately a million memes. 

It all started (as it often does) with an article in German tabloid Bild, which implied that residents of Sylt are terrified of ne’er-do-wells descending on this island this summer.

The issue is reportedly the bargain-basement travel ticket that the government has promised to introduce this summer. For just €9 per month, people can get unlimited travel on local and regional trains across Germany. 

READ ALSO: How will Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket work?

All being well, the deal is set to come in this June and last through August, so it follows that a lot of people will probably be using it for their summer holidays. 

Normally, Sylt is known as a bit of a playground for the famous and affluent. In fact, it’s even been described as the “German Hamptons” in reference to the star-studded neighbourhood north of New York City. 

But the well-heeled island-dwellers of Sylt appear to be concerned that drop in price could bring a rather different crowd to the island than the usual jet-setters. 

“Sylt in fear of the 9-euro holidaymakers!” Bild wrote. “Cheap ticket to the island of the rich and beautiful!” 

Obviously, the internet has totally lost it at the idea of the great unwashed swarming to the exclusive holiday destination, clutching the €9 ticket in their grubby paws. 

READ ALSO: How many people in Germany will use the €9 ticket?

On Twitter, people started imagining some of the terrifying consequences of giving people cheaper public transport over summer.

One Twitter user suggested that the demographics of Sylt may change just a little bit if people with less money were suddenly allowed to go there.

Here’s a sobering ‘before’ and ‘after’ scenario for the residents of the wealthy island. 

Others took an aerial view of the potential consequences of the €9 ticket. Could the crowds on Sylt be even bigger than the ones that turned up for Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009?  

That’s the fear. 

https://twitter.com/maxfrerichs/status/1521819313522593792?s=21&t=7UaQrUCXCJy3YhVo5iv9pg

Even German rail operator Deutsche Bahn got in on the action with a Sylt meme based on the Batman film, The Dark Knight rises.

“There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better take cover! Because when it hits, you’re all going to wonder how you ever lived so extravagantly while leaving the rest of us with so little…. #Sylt.”

Not to be left out, the DB’s Cargo division sees a role for itself in organising express industrial-scale deliveries of beer helmets, sangria and (very thoughtfully) electrolyte tablets for the hangovers.

They’re even offering an express service to Sylt!

The Bild story also led a few other publications to speculate on what could happen to idyllic island over summer. In an article tagged “class war”, online news portal shz.de asked: “Are Fridays for Future and Punks storming Sylt now?”

If these scenes are anything to go by, it looks like there could soon be literal anarchy on Sylt.

Most worryingly of all, Roman Wagner speculated that the €9 ticket could lead to another type of undesirable arriving on the island – one who appears to be checking whether you’re standing exactly 1.5 metres apart from all of your friends. 

(Yes, that’s right, it’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, so you’d better have your Impfpass ready.)

Is Sylt really going to be overrun this summer?

We hate to ruin everyone’s fun, but it’s possible! Sylt is a very popular destination for northern Germans, especially people based around the Hamburg area, and the transports links on and off the island could come under strain.

“We expect increased passenger numbers during the promotional period – both on the trains of the Marschbahn line from Hamburg to Sylt and on the buses on the island,” Moritz Luft, the managing director of Sylt Marketing, told Bild.

Sylt tends to be at capacity through much of summer even in normal years, so the additional traffic on the island could be a genuine concern. But Luft simply advises people to try and travel at off-peak times and avoid bringing bikes to the island that could overcrowd the regional trains.

Bernd Buchholz (FDP), Schleswig-Holstein’s Transport Minister, also emphasised that the roll-out of new double-decker coaches would mean significantly more seats could be provided on the Marschbahn.

Obviously there are a tonne of other wonderful places in Germany that tourists can go to with the €9 ticket. We’ve covered a few them here:

How to explore Germany by train with the €9 ticket

But if you are set on going to Sylt, don’t be put off from visiting the island this summer – while you still can. 

