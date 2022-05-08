Read news from:
UKRAINE

Berlin police roll up Ukraine flag at WWII ceremony

Police on Sunday rolled up a giant Ukrainian flag displayed by demonstrators at a Soviet War Memorial in central Berlin, saying it was to ensure that a WWII commemoration ceremony stayed peaceful.

Published: 8 May 2022 16:45 CEST
A Ukrainian flag flies at the Brandenburg Gate during a protest against the Russian war in Ukraine.
A Ukrainian flag flies at the Brandenburg Gate during a protest against the Russian war in Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken
Berlin police have imposed a ban on displays of flags or military symbols at 15 memorial sites across the capital, including at the iconic site at the central Tiergarten park and another in Treptower Park.
 
Germany has already outlawed the display of the “Z” symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.
 

But Berlin police have gone further with additional measures on Sunday and Monday, as tensions run high over possible pro-Russian demonstrations on the two highly symbolic days commemorating the defeat of the Nazis and the end of World War II.

 
Berlin’s decision had sparked strong criticisms from some, including from the Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk who called it a “catastrophic politically wrong decision”.
 
Under heavy police presence, the Ukrainian embassy on Sunday held a commemoration ceremony at the imposing Soviet memorial in Tiergarten park.
 
Counter-protesters gathered outside the cordoned-off area, some chanting “Melnyk out” while others shouted “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine).
 
As guests of the embassy were allowed to display flags, that sparked “expressions of discontent among bystanders,” said police.
 
 
“In order to secure the peaceful, dignified commemoration, our colleagues rolled up a 25m-long Ukrainian flag,” they added on Twitter.
 
Some 1,600 police officers have been deployed in Berlin alone on Sunday amid dozens of expected protests across the capital. Likewise, on Monday, they will be out in force, with 1,800 officers on the ground.
 

UKRAINE

Germany’s Scholz deflects criticism over Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood firm on his policies in Ukraine in an address to the nation Sunday, saying Germany will help Kyiv but won't give in to every demand.

Published: 8 May 2022 18:19 CEST
Updated: 8 May 2022 19:44 CEST
During a speech set to be televised on Sunday evening to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, Scholz spoke of German responsibility, of remembrance and of help for Ukraine. 

The Chancellor said that it was “all the more painful” to witness the war on Ukraine after the German atrocities of WWII, and to see how “brute force is again breaking the law, in the middle of Europe, how Russia’s army is killing men, women and children in Ukraine, leaving cities in ruins, even attacking those fleeing”. 

But Scholz said he was convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not win the war, which started on February 24th. 

“Ukraine will prevail,” he said. “Freedom and security will win, just as freedom and security triumphed over servitude, violence and dictatorship 77 years ago.”

Scholz said the country has along with allies imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, delivered weapons to Ukraine, and offered refuge to Ukrainians.

“At the same time, we won’t simply do everything that one or the other demands,” he said.

“Because I swore in my oath when taking office that I would prevent Germans from suffering any harm.”

Scholz stressed that Germany’s response will always be coordinated with Western allies. He also added that Berlin “will not undertake anything that will hurt ourselves and our partners more than Russia”.

Scholz did not spell out what his government would not agree to, but he has been under pressure for what critics say are delayed decisions on sending heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The speech, which was released in writing ahead of Scholz’s TV appearance, was slammed by Germany’s best-selling newspaper Bild, who called it a “procrastination speech”.

Germany has also said it was unable to agree to a complete gas embargo, given its reliance on Russian supplies, and calls have been growing for the chancellor to personally visit Kyiv in a show of support.

