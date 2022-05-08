Read news from:
Bavaria demands share of revenues for residents living near wind farms

Following a ruling by the German Constitutional Court, the Bavarian Economics Minister has called on the federal government to implement rules that will give local residents a share of wind farm revenues.

Published: 8 May 2022 11:46 CEST
Wind turbines behind the A63 highway in Rheinland-Pfalz.
Wind turbines behind the A63 highway in Rheinland-Pfalz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

On Thursday, the German Constitutional Court gave the green light for regulations that oblige operators to involve local residents and municipalities in wind farm projects and for them to receive financial compensation.

Following the ruling, Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger is calling on the federal government to introduce uniform rules to make this happen.

“I expect the federal government to promptly pass a law that regulates the participation of wind power residents in a mandatory manner and, if possible, uniformly throughout Germany,” he told the German Press Agency. Instead of the current 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour, the municipalities should receive 0.4 cents nationwide, he said.

By giving local authorities and residents near wind turbines a share of the revenue, he said, there would be more acceptance for the energy-producing facilities.

READ ALSO: Germany to speed up green energy projects in ‘gigantic’ effort

“We need the acceptance of local authorities in the further development of regional wind power plants and the acceptance of local residents,” Aiwanger said. The economy urgently needs more wind power for its own energy supply, he added.

“If nothing comes from the federal government in a timely manner, we in Bavaria will have to take action ourselves,” said Aiwanger. At the same time, he warned against different participation rules across states, as this could lead to wind energy being more profitable for investors in one federal state than in another.

Following the ruling, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) also called for the federal government to “now very quickly finally introduce this obligation to involve local people nationwide.”

German minister warns energy security trumps porpoise habitat

Germany's economy minister has urged environmental activists to avoid filing lawsuits against plans for new LNG terminals, warning that their zealousness to save porpoises could inadvertently strengthen the hand of Vladimir Putin.

Published: 5 May 2022 11:31 CEST
Germany is racing to build liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to receive gas from farther afield in its bid to quickly turn its back on piped-in Russian energy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But German environmental group DUH has filed an opposition against the building of terminals at Wilhelmshaven. The group says the construction will “irreversibly destroy sensitive ecosystems as well as endanger the living space of threatened porpoises”.

“I am the biggest porpoise fan in the government,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Green party in an interview with RTL broadcaster late Wednesday.

But “your lawsuit would put us in greater dependence” on Russian energy, he warned.

The process of liquefaction makes LNG easier to transport, allowing it to be imported by sea from producer countries that cannot be connected by pipelines, such as the United States or Qatar.

READ ALSO: Germany warns of possible disruptions to oil supply with EU Russia ban

The terminals being constructed are essentially infrastructure for special ships that unload tanks of LNG brought in by sea. They also include equipment for re-gasification, storage and compression.

Germany currently has no LNG terminals as it had counted on expanding its pipeline links with Russia for more energy.

However, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has upended those calculations, and Berlin is now expediting the process to build four LNG terminals.

The first of such terminals should be up and running by the coming winter at the port of Wilhelmshaven.

A second is due to be built at Brunsbüttel, close to Hamburg, by early 2023. The sites for two other terminals are being examined.

Besides concern for marine life, environmentalists are also critical of the plans to ship in LNG, given that it is a fossil fuel, and given the emissions that the transportation of the energy would generate.

“We must not forget that fossil gas is a climate killer. Building new LNG terminals drives us into a fossil dead-end and burns money,” Martin Kaiser, who heads the German chapter of Greenpeace, told Rheinische Post newspaper.

But as Germany pivots to sustainable sources to meet its 2045 carbon-neutral goal, the government has said that natural gas is a necessary transition energy source.

With the EU now debating a Russian oil embargo, Habeck has in the last days been psychologically preparing Germans for possible energy disruptions.

On Wednesday, he warned that there could be petrol “shortages” hitting specific regions, including Berlin where 90 percent of oil consumed stem from a refinery that processes Russian oil.

Since the war in Ukraine, Germany has slashed its oil imports from Russia to 12 percent of the total from 35 percent previously.

 By Hui Min NEO

