Bavaria demands share of revenues for residents living near wind farms

On Thursday, the German Constitutional Court gave the green light for regulations that oblige operators to involve local residents and municipalities in wind farm projects and for them to receive financial compensation.

Following the ruling, Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Hubert Aiwanger is calling on the federal government to introduce uniform rules to make this happen.

“I expect the federal government to promptly pass a law that regulates the participation of wind power residents in a mandatory manner and, if possible, uniformly throughout Germany,” he told the German Press Agency. Instead of the current 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour, the municipalities should receive 0.4 cents nationwide, he said.

By giving local authorities and residents near wind turbines a share of the revenue, he said, there would be more acceptance for the energy-producing facilities.

“We need the acceptance of local authorities in the further development of regional wind power plants and the acceptance of local residents,” Aiwanger said. The economy urgently needs more wind power for its own energy supply, he added.

“If nothing comes from the federal government in a timely manner, we in Bavaria will have to take action ourselves,” said Aiwanger. At the same time, he warned against different participation rules across states, as this could lead to wind energy being more profitable for investors in one federal state than in another.

Following the ruling, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) also called for the federal government to “now very quickly finally introduce this obligation to involve local people nationwide.”