UKRAINE

Germany’s Scholz to give televised speech on Sunday

The German Chancellor will address the nation on Sunday evening on the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Published: 7 May 2022 16:24 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is waiting for the arrival of India's Prime Minister Modi for the German-Indian government consultations.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the people of Germany in a televised speech on Sunday, May 8th – 77 years after the German capitulation which ended the Second World War.

He will talk about the end of the war and the fighting in Ukraine, which he described earlier in the week as “the greatest catastrophe of our time”.

Government spokeswoman, Christiane Hoffmann, said the Chancellor decided to make the speech because it was a special anniversary and because two countries that had been victims of German aggression in World War II were now at war with each other.

In a speech on Friday, the German Chancellor said that “Russia’s cruel war of aggression and annihilation marks a radical break with the European peace order after the end of the Cold War”.

The commemorative speech, which will be recorded on Sunday afternoon, will be broadcast by ARD at 8.20 pm.

On this historic date, Scholz will also be hosting a digital conference with the other G7 countries to discuss the situation in Ukraine, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will also be attending online.

READ ALSO: Zelensky invites Germany’s Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv

A wide variety of events and demonstrations are planned to take place across the country on Sunday, and a spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry reported that the security services will be keeping a close eye on events.

CRIME

Explosive device found in Russian media agency in Berlin

An explosive device has been found in a Berlin building housing the office of a Russian news agency, German media reported Saturday.

Published: 7 May 2022 19:09 CEST


German police said the device was discovered Friday afternoon in the basement  of a building “housing the office of a Russian press agency,” Ria Novosti, in the city’s Steglitz district.

Police had been called to the building after an empty beer bottle was earlier hurled against its facade.

They destroyed the explosive device and said that “the real danger and the possible motivation for the crime are the subject of a thorough ongoing investigation.”

Ria Novosti had earlier said on Telegram that the placing of the device constituted “a possible terrorist attack against Russian journalists and their families” in Berlin.

The incident came as Russia prepares to hold traditional Victory Day festivities to mark the World War II Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and amid tensions sparked by its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

In the run-up to Monday’s celebrations, German intelligence services have said that they are expecting potential pro-Russian activities on German soil, notably in Berlin.

