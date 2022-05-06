Read news from:
Why German politicians are bickering over the €9 transport ticket

A heavily reduced public transport ticket is set to come into force in June. But German states are unhappy about the funding.

Published: 6 May 2022 11:27 CEST
An employee of the VAG (Verkehrs-Aktiengesellschaft Nürnberg) presents a printed draft of the €9 ticket.
An employee of the VAG (Verkehrs-Aktiengesellschaft Nürnberg) presents a printed draft of the €9 ticket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

What’s happening?

Germany is set to bring in a €9 per month public transport ticket for June, July and August. It’s part of the energy relief package, which is meant to help out residents affected by massive price hikes in the cost of living and energy crisis. It’s also aimed at getting people away from their cars to help the environment. 

Is everything going smoothly?

Transport companies are already updating their ticket machines, but apparently not everyone is happy.

Even though all 16 German states have given a resounding ‘yes’ to the €9 ticket, they say they are still not happy with the funding aspect – and they are warning that ticket prices could rise significantly for passengers in autumn. 

The government has pledged €2.5 billion to the states to pay for the measure, as well as support for Covid-related losses. Transport Minister Volker Wissing. of the Free Democrats (FDP), said states would also receive the revenue of the €9 ticket from customers who take advantage of the offer. 

“For this ‘9 for 90 ticket’, the €2.5 billion is a complete assumption of the costs by the federal government,” said Wissing on Thursday. “In addition, the states are also allowed to keep the nine euros, so they are very well funded here.”

However, federal states wants a further €1.5 billion in order to increase staff, deal with extra fuel costs and to plan for the expansion of local transport in Germany. 

State transport ministers warned on Thursday of rising fares across the board without extra funding for the future. 

Ticket prices and timetables can only be maintained if the money from the federal government is there, said Baden-Württemberg’s transport minister Winfried Hermann (Greens), in a report by the Süddeutsche Zeitung.  Otherwise, prices could “shoot through the roof” he said.

Will the ticket go ahead in June?

The dispute over finances has overshadowed the planned launch of the biggest discount campaign in German local transport for decades.

According to current plans, the reduced ticket is to start in just a few weeks time. It will cost €9 per calendar month or €27 in total. It is intended to compensate for higher energy costs, and to give Germans an incentive to switch from car to local transport in the long term. However, the funding issue threatens to throw a spanner in the works.

The €9 ticket plans still have to be approved by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, which is set to happen later in May. If this dispute isn’t resolved, states could refuse to pass the initiative in the Bundesrat, which would jeopardise the launch of the ticket in June.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s transport minister Ina Brandes (CDU) spoke on Thursday of a “flash in the pan” instead of a “beacon” in view of the looming financial gap in local public transport.

Petra Berg (SPD), the transport minister of Saarland, warned that public transport companies would be “on the brink of collapse” after the end of the campaign.

The chair of the state transport ministers’ conference, Bremen’s Maike Schaefer (Greens), said ministers didn’t want to see people lured onto public transport for three months “and then in the end the quality can’t be maintained or fares have to be increased because these important regionalisation funds are not there”.

Schaefer added that the doubling of passengers planned by the government by 2030 for climate protection would not be possible without extra money.

However, Wissing said the issue of long-term funding should be discussed separately.

“The states want a structural increase in regionalisation funds,” he said. “That’s another issue that has nothing to do with this and that has to be discussed elsewhere.”

Wissing said he was open to allowing more funding for local transport in principle, but said more transparency from states regarding spending was needed.

He also said that budgets were tight and that state had little money to spare. 

However, Wissing believes the government and states can reach a deal to get the €9 ticket out in time for the June launch. 

“I am very confident that we will reach an agreement on this issue as well,” he said.

What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany’s €9 holidaymakers?

As excitement grows for the roll out of the €9 transport ticket, the residents of one region are reportedly growing increasingly worried. Here's why Germans are currently having a lot of fun at that region's expense.

Published: 6 May 2022 13:28 CEST
What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany's €9 holidaymakers?

Over the past few days, you may have seen the hashtag #Sylt trending on German Twitter and other social media.

Though this may sound like the name of some trendy start-up, Sylt is actually a picturesque North Frisian island just off the coast of Schleswig-Holstein – and it has recently become the subject of approximately a million memes. 

It all started (as it often does) with an article in German tabloid Bild, which implied that residents of Sylt are terrified of ne’er-do-wells descending on this island this summer.

The issue is reportedly the bargain-basement travel ticket that the government has promised to introduce this summer. For just €9 per month, people can get unlimited travel on local and regional trains across Germany. 

READ ALSO: How will Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket work?

All being well, the deal is set to come in this June and last through August, so it follows that a lot of people will probably be using it for their summer holidays. 

Normally, Sylt is known as a bit of a playground for the famous and affluent. In fact, it’s even been described as the “German Hamptons” in reference to the star-studded neighbourhood north of New York City. 

But the well-heeled island-dwellers of Sylt appear to be concerned that drop in price could bring a rather different crowd to the island than the usual jet-setters. 

“Sylt in fear of the 9-euro holidaymakers!” Bild wrote. “Cheap ticket to the island of the rich and beautiful!” 

Obviously, the internet has totally lost it at the idea of the great unwashed swarming to the exclusive holiday destination, clutching the €9 ticket in their grubby paws. 

READ ALSO: How many people in Germany will use the €9 ticket?

On Twitter, people started imagining some of the terrifying consequences of giving people cheaper public transport over summer.

One Twitter user suggested that the demographics of Sylt may change just a little bit if people with less money were suddenly allowed to go there.

Here’s a sobering ‘before’ and ‘after’ scenario for the residents of the wealthy island. 

Others took an aerial view of the potential consequences of the €9 ticket. Could the crowds on Sylt be even bigger than the ones that turned up for Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009?  

That’s the fear. 

Even German rail operator Deutsche Bahn got in on the action with a Sylt meme based on the Batman film, The Dark Knight rises.

“There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better take cover! Because when it hits, you’re all going to wonder how you ever lived so extravagantly while leaving the rest of us with so little…. #Sylt.”

Not to be left out, the DB’s Cargo division sees a role for itself in organising express industrial-scale deliveries of beer helmets, sangria and (very thoughtfully) electrolyte tablets for the hangovers.

They’re even offering an express service to Sylt!

The Bild story also led a few other publications to speculate on what could happen to idyllic island over summer. In an article tagged “class war”, online news portal shz.de asked: “Are Fridays for Future and Punks storming Sylt now?”

If these scenes are anything to go by, it looks like there could soon be literal anarchy on Sylt.

Most worryingly of all, Roman Wagner speculated that the €9 ticket could lead to another type of undesirable arriving on the island – one who appears to be checking whether you’re standing exactly 1.5 metres apart from all of your friends. 

(Yes, that’s right, it’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, so you’d better have your Impfpass ready.)

Is Sylt really going to be overrun this summer?

We hate to ruin everyone’s fun, but it’s possible! Sylt is a very popular destination for northern Germans, especially people based around the Hamburg area, and the transports links on and off the island could come under strain.

“We expect increased passenger numbers during the promotional period – both on the trains of the Marschbahn line from Hamburg to Sylt and on the buses on the island,” Moritz Luft, the managing director of Sylt Marketing, told Bild.

Sylt tends to be at capacity through much of summer even in normal years, so the additional traffic on the island could be a genuine concern. But Luft simply advises people to try and travel at off-peak times and avoid bringing bikes to the island that could overcrowd the regional trains.

Bernd Buchholz (FDP), Schleswig-Holstein’s Transport Minister, also emphasised that the roll-out of new double-decker coaches would mean significantly more seats could be provided on the Marschbahn.

Obviously there are a tonne of other wonderful places in Germany that tourists can go to with the €9 ticket. We’ve covered a few them here:

How to explore Germany by train with the €9 ticket

But if you are set on going to Sylt, don’t be put off from visiting the island this summer – while you still can. 

