For members
RENTING
Everything you should know about renting a furnished flat in Germany
Furnished properties are increasingly popular in Germany - but it's worth knowing the rules around them to make sure you don't get overcharged. Here's everything you need to know before signing the contract on a furnished flat.
Published: 4 May 2022 14:37 CEST
A luxury furnished flat in Leipzig, Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/HUF HAUS GmbH & Co. KG | Lothar Rehermann
RENTING
Thousands of government-owned flats in Germany ‘are unoccupied’
Despite the urgent need for housing in Germany, one in six properties owned by the federal government currently has no tenant - and the number appears to be rising.
Published: 3 May 2022 11:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments