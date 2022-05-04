Read news from:
MONEY

Cost of beer in Germany could soar by ‘up to 30 percent’

Germany is known for having low beer prices. But with rising inflation, consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Maß.

Published: 4 May 2022 12:39 CEST
A man holds a beer during May 1st celebrations in Perchting, Bavaria.
A man holds a beer during May 1st celebrations in Perchting, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

The sun is out and the nights in longer which mean Germany’s Biergarten season is getting underway. But customers will have to prepare for a difference this year – the price of beer is likely to rise significantly. 

Germany’s brewers’ associations expect price hikes of up to 30 percent, according to a report by daily newspaper Bild. 

It comes as Covid restrictions have been eased across the country, meaning people are socialising much more again. Big festivals, including Oktoberfest, are also back this year. In 2019, guests guzzled 7.3 million beers during the rowdy festival. 

But with inflation rising to record levels – it climbed to 7.4 percent in April – it’s perhaps no surprise that breweries are also dealing with price hikes, which are set to be passed onto customers. 

“The cost increases are beyond all dimensions,” Holger Eichele, General Manager of the German Brewers’ Association, told Bild. “Whether it’s pallets, brewing malt, beer mats or crown corks – the prices are going through the roof. We haven’t experienced anything like this yet.”

Stefan Fritsche, vice-chairman of the Berlin Brandenburg Brewery Association, another industry expert, told the newspaper that beer prices could rise to unprecedented heights. He expects beer prices to rise by up to 30 percent by the end of the year.

The reasons for the high beer prices are the rising costs the companies are facing.

Prices for gas have risen by 430 percent compared to the previous year, and prices for electricity by 250 percent. Even prices for pallets have risen by 150 percent. “It’s clear that such drastic cost increases have to be passed on to the price”, Eichele said.

Food is one of the drivers of current inflation. In March 2022, for example, food prices rose by 6.2 percent compared to the same month last year. One reason contributing to this development is Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine is considered the ‘breadbasket of Europe’ and has been the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil. Prices for this product and similar oils rose by a huge 30 percent in March. Fresh vegetables also increased significantly by 14.8 percent.

Social and consumer associations have called for Germany to get rid of VAT on certain foodstuffs in the face of significant food price increases. 

Vocabulary

Cost increase – (die) Kostensteigerungen

Brewers/beer brewers – (die) Bierbrauer

Malt – (das) Malz

Beer mats – (die) Bierdeckel (singular: der)

Member comments

BUSINESS

Deutsche Bank offices raided in money-laundering probe

Investigators searched the offices of Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank on Friday, prosecutors said, with the focus on the bank's anti-money-laundering activities.

Published: 30 April 2022 16:48 CEST
Deutsche Bank offices raided in money-laundering probe

Officers from the BKA federal police, the financial watchdog BaFin and the prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt had been “deployed” to the scene, they said.

The raid was linked to “suspicious activity reports filed by the bank” in relation to money-laundering, Deutsche Bank said in a statement, adding that it was cooperating with authorities.

Financial newspaper Handelsblatt said investigators were probing a transaction carried out several years ago involving Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Although Assad did not have an account with Deutsche Bank, the institution is said to have distributed money to the Assad family as part of a technical agreement with other banks, the paper reported.

Deutsche Bank has in recent years been closely watched by financial authorities in relation to suspicious transactions.

BaFin in 2021 called on management at the lender to redouble their efforts to tackle money-laundering activities. Investigators searched Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in 2019 for failing to report possibly illicit money flows.

The Frankfurt-based group also came under scrutiny for its role as a correspondence bank that handled foreign transactions for Danske Bank’s Estonian branch, at the centre of a €200-billion ($212-billion) money-laundering affair between 2007 and 2015.

Deutsche Bank subsequently agreed to pay a fine of €13.5 million for failing to report suspicious activity quickly enough, after an investigation by Frankfurt prosecutors.

