Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Hab’ dich lieb

Waiting for a declaration of love from your German partner? You may hear a different phrase at least in the initial stages of your relationship. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:52 CEST
German phrase of the day: Hab' dich lieb
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Perhaps you’re met a gorgeous and kind German and you’ve started a relationship. Now you’re waiting for those special three words from your significant other. But it’s very possible that you’ll hear another phrase first before the more profound: Ich liebe dich (I love you). 

We’re talking about the phrase: Ich hab’ dich lieb, which can imply you love someone or like someone a lot, you’re very fond of them or you hold them very dearly. 

It’s a bit confusing, though, because this phrase doesn’t have a direct English translation. In English there is a clear difference between I like you and I love you.

READ ALSO: 10 beautiful ways to express your love in German

In German it’s more blurred. Ich hab’ dich lieb means more than like. It’s a common way to express love for your partner. If it’s the beginning of a partnership, the statement can also be used as a cautious approach. Note that hab‘ is shortened from habe, showing it is an informal way of communicating. 

Ich liebe dich is seen as that bit more formal and official in Germany – perhaps it’s one to use slightly further down the line with your significant other (but of course every couple is different).

Even Germans get confused about its meaning, as this article by Women’s Health analysing what a man means when he says: ich hab’ dich lieb’ shows. 

“For some, ‘ich hab’ dich lieb’ is the little sister of ‘Ich liebe dich’, or a kind of precursor,” says the article. “For others, both mean exactly the same thing.”

A love heart with the words: Ich hab' dich lieb in a shop window in Dortmund.

A love heart with the words: Ich hab’ dich lieb in a shop window in Dortmund. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ina Fassbender

“If you know the person who says this to you, then you should know roughly what he means,” says the magazine, further showing the ambiguity of these four little words.

“If you don’t know him well enough to know that yet, then maybe it’s a little too early for the big word ‘love’ and you should practice a little patience.

“The fact that he says that is at least a sign that he finds you more than just likeable. However, if you have the feeling that he is avoiding a deeper commitment by saying “ich liebe dich”, you should be careful.”

It’s not only romantic relationships that you’ll find the sweet phrase. 

Among friends and family, hab’ dich lieb also expresses close attachment and can be used in a platonic or family love way. 

It can also be used in an abbreviated form (hdl) in texts to express love/closeness to someone.

Use it like this:

Ich hab dich lieb!

I am so fond of you/I’m super into you/ I love ya!

Ich dich auch!

Me too! 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Der Pendler

What’s behind the word that describes over half of the German workforce?

Published: 21 April 2022 15:59 CEST
German word of the day: Der Pendler

Der Pendler or die Pendlerin is the German word for commuter and describes someone who leaves the boundary of their local area to travel to work, usually on a daily basis.

The noun Pendler comes from the verb pendeln which means to commute, as well as to oscillate or to swing between.

The origin of the word goes back to the Latin verb pendere, meaning to hang down or to suspend, which was later adapted to describe the swinging weight of a pendulum in the mid-17th century.

The word’s Latin roots perhaps account for the fact that several other European languages share a very similar word for commuter, such as Norwegian (pendler) Italian (pendolare), Swedish (pendlare), and Dutch (pendelaar).

A man with a briefcase walks past an ICE train.

A man with a briefcase walks past an ICE train. Photo: picture alliance / Sebastian Gollnow/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Pendler in Germany

Around 60 percent of German employees are Pendler (also the plural form) and have their place of work in a different federal state than their place of residence. Major cities like Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg and Berlin attract the most commuters.

Die Pendlerpauschale (commuter allowance) is often spoken about to refer to the commuter travel allowance which is routed in German tax law.  

The pro-kilometre allowance means that employees who have a commute to their regular place of work can partially deduct the kilometres for this from their taxes.

In March, the traffic-light coalition government announced an increase to the Pendlerpauschale to 30 cents per kilometre for the first 20km and 35 from the 21st kilometre onwards.

Examples

Mein Kollege ist Pendler und verbringt jeden Tag über drei Stunden in der Bahn.

My colleague is a commuter and spends over three hours on the train every day.

Durch die vielen Pendler ist die Verbindung oft überlastet.

Due to the many commuters, the connection is often overloaded.

SHOW COMMENTS