Germany slashes energy reliance on Russia

Germany said on Sunday it has made progress in sharply reducing its reliance on Russian energy, a strategic shift Europe's biggest economy has embarked on since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Published: 1 May 2022 16:43 CEST
A photo shows cooling towers and chimneys of the hard coal-fired power plant Scholven operated by the German energy group Uniper in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on April 29, 2022.
Cooling towers and chimneys of the hard coal-fired power plant Scholven operated by the German energy group Uniper in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on April 29, 2022. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Russian supplies now make up 12 percent of Germany’s oil imports compared to 35 percent previously, the economy ministry said in a statement.

Coal from Russia has also been slashed to eight percent compared to 45percent of Germany’s purchases previously.

Dependence on gas remains substantial, but Europe’s biggest economy had also reduced its Russian sources to 35 percent of the total compared to 55 percent before Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The government had in March laid out plans to halve oil imports from Russia by June and to end coal deliveries by the autumn.

Germany is also expected to be able to largely wean itself off Russian gas in mid-2024.

“All these steps that we have taken require an enormous effect from all players and they also mean costs that are being felt by the economy and consumers,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia,” he stressed.

The reliance of Europe’s biggest economy on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel as Western allies scramble to penalise Vladimir Putin for his attack on Ukraine.

The export giant has since been racing to find alternative energy suppliers to replace Russian contracts.

Germany to reconsider Schroeder’s perks over Russia ties

The German government will consider withdrawing perks given to ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder because of his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany's finance minister said Saturday.

Published: 30 April 2022 16:35 CEST
Schroeder, who is a lobbyist for Russian gas, sparked fresh outrage after he told the New York Times that he would only give up his links if Russia stopped delivering gas to Germany. He said he did not believe this would happen.

There should be “consequences” for Schroeder’s refusal to sever ties with several Russian groups and his failure to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the Funke newspaper group.

It is “no longer conceivable that an office is made available to him paid for by the taxpayer”, Lindner said.

As former chancellor, Schroeder has the right to several offices in the German parliament and a budget for staff. The perks cost the taxpayer €400,000 ($422,000) per year.

“The former holders of high-level posts, who are clearly on the side of criminal governments, cannot count on state support,” Lindner said.

Schroeder’s perks could be reduced during debates for the 2023 budget.

“It would be wise to streamline the facilities of former high-level officials and to reduce them over time. In this context, we should also
discuss some sort of code of honour regarding behaviour,” liberal FDP party leader Lindner said.

The FDP is part of the coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Pressure is growing on Schroeder, 77, and he has become a troublesome figure for Scholz, who he mentored.

Several cities have withdrawn his honours and there are mounting calls on Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to expel their former leader.

Most former European leaders who had ties to Russian businesses before the Ukraine war have resigned from their roles.

Schroeder is president of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG, the controversial pipeline between Russia and Germany which for the moment does not have an operating licence.

He also has a senior position with Rosneft, Russia’s main oil company.

Before the invasion, Germany reached out to Russia, believing that developing trade ties would encourage democracy to gradually flourish in the country.

