UKRAINE

German Chancellor defends Ukraine policies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday defended his decisions on Ukraine, rejecting criticisms that he has been acting too slowly while also batting off calls to halt weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

Published: 1 May 2022 17:35 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the start of the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on April 27th, 2022.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the start of the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on April 27th, 2022. Photo by Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP

“I make my decisions quickly and in coordination with our allies,” he told Bild on Sunday. “I am suspicious of hasty action and Germany going it alone.”

Scholz has come under fire over the last weeks for not taking rapid action or doing enough to provide desperately sought armaments to Ukraine.

The German parliament on Thursday passed a motion urging his government to accelerate the deliveries of heavy weapons to Kyiv.

While pressed by some to step up the pace on weapons deliveries, Scholz was at the same time facing pressure from other critics who want Germany to stop boosting Ukraine militarily.

Twenty-eight prominent German writers, philosophers and singers urged in an open letter published on Friday for Scholz to stop sending heavy arms to Ukraine.

They warned that the action risked escalating the conflict into a nuclear war and could also cost more Ukrainian lives.

But Scholz, speaking at a May Day rally on Sunday, rejected the call as from another time.

“I respect every pacifism and attitude,” he said. “But it must seem cynical to Ukraine’s citizens when they are told to defend themselves against Putin’s aggression without weapons. That is out of date,” he added.

UKRAINE

Germany slashes energy reliance on Russia

Germany said on Sunday it has made progress in sharply reducing its reliance on Russian energy, a strategic shift Europe's biggest economy has embarked on since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Published: 1 May 2022 16:43 CEST
Russian supplies now make up 12 percent of Germany’s oil imports compared to 35 percent previously, the economy ministry said in a statement.

Coal from Russia has also been slashed to eight percent compared to 45percent of Germany’s purchases previously.

Dependence on gas remains substantial, but Europe’s biggest economy had also reduced its Russian sources to 35 percent of the total compared to 55 percent before Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The government had in March laid out plans to halve oil imports from Russia by June and to end coal deliveries by the autumn.

Germany is also expected to be able to largely wean itself off Russian gas in mid-2024.

“All these steps that we have taken require an enormous effect from all players and they also mean costs that are being felt by the economy and consumers,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

“But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia,” he stressed.

The reliance of Europe’s biggest economy on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel as Western allies scramble to penalise Vladimir Putin for his attack on Ukraine.

The export giant has since been racing to find alternative energy suppliers to replace Russian contracts.

