UKRAINE

Germany to reconsider Schroeder’s perks over Russia ties

The German government will consider withdrawing perks given to ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder because of his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany's finance minister said Saturday.

Published: 30 April 2022 16:35 CEST
erhard Schroeder with Vladimir Putin
Ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder with Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexey DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / AFP

Schroeder, who is a lobbyist for Russian gas, sparked fresh outrage after he told the New York Times that he would only give up his links if Russia stopped delivering gas to Germany. He said he did not believe this would happen.

There should be “consequences” for Schroeder’s refusal to sever ties with several Russian groups and his failure to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the Funke newspaper group.

It is “no longer conceivable that an office is made available to him paid for by the taxpayer”, Lindner said.

As former chancellor, Schroeder has the right to several offices in the German parliament and a budget for staff. The perks cost the taxpayer €400,000 ($422,000) per year.

“The former holders of high-level posts, who are clearly on the side of criminal governments, cannot count on state support,” Lindner said.

Schroeder’s perks could be reduced during debates for the 2023 budget.

“It would be wise to streamline the facilities of former high-level officials and to reduce them over time. In this context, we should also
discuss some sort of code of honour regarding behaviour,” liberal FDP party leader Lindner said.

The FDP is part of the coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Pressure is growing on Schroeder, 77, and he has become a troublesome figure for Scholz, who he mentored.

Several cities have withdrawn his honours and there are mounting calls on Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to expel their former leader.

Most former European leaders who had ties to Russian businesses before the Ukraine war have resigned from their roles.

Schroeder is president of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG, the controversial pipeline between Russia and Germany which for the moment does not have an operating licence.

He also has a senior position with Rosneft, Russia’s main oil company.

Before the invasion, Germany reached out to Russia, believing that developing trade ties would encourage democracy to gradually flourish in the country.

MONEY

How the cost of living crisis is changing German spending habits

More than half of Germans are worried about keeping their standard of living in view of sharp price increases, a new survey has found.

Published: 29 April 2022 10:29 CEST
How the cost of living crisis is changing German spending habits

Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as the effects of the Covid pandemic on supply chains, has changed the spending habits of Germans.

Energy costs have shot up since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, having a knock-on effect on consumer prices – which were already high due to the pandemic.

And it is having a big impact on people in Germany. Many people have signalled they are cutting back on buying over price-hike fears. 

According to the survey by the Institute for Trade Research in Cologne, more than half of people living in Germany (54 percent) are afraid that they will soon no longer be able to maintain their standard of living because of the developments.

About two-thirds of respondents said they would cut back on their spending because of inflation.

In order to save more cash, consumers in Germany say they want to try and find special offers in shops and supermarkets, and compare prices more closely. 

Almost 40 percent of respondents said they had postponed some purchases since the start of the Ukraine war.

This mainly concerned larger investments in the area of housing and furnishings. But according to the survey, many people are also holding back on buying products in fashion and electronics. One in two people also want to cut back on holidays and travel. 

Meanwhile, four out of five respondents of the survey believe that the current increase in the prices of many products is only the beginning. Unfortunately, they could be right. 

Inflation climbed to a record high in Germany of 7.4 percent in April – up from 7.3 percent in March, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis.

Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank, said that German inflation would likely “accelerate further in the coming months” as the war in Ukraine continues. 

Second-hand sector gets boost

Many people in Germany are turning to second-hand products as a way of saving money and being more sustainable. 

“Second-hand shopping has become socially acceptable,” said Kai Hudetz, Managing Director of the Institute for Retail Research (IFH). “Nobody is ashamed of it anymore – no matter how fat their wallet.”

Hudetz said three developments are currently giving the second-hand trade a boost: price increases, the worldwide supply problems and the desire to live more sustainably.

“I can save money by buying second-hand products in times of high inflation,” he said. “I thus avoid the delivery bottlenecks caused by the worldwide logistics problems, because the products are immediately available. And I act in a sustainable way, because reusing them is much more environmentally friendly than buying new ones.”

Trade expert York von Massenbach from consultancy firm Atreus has also noticed this trend.

“The current price increases and supply bottlenecks are boosting the second-hand business as a whole,” he said.

The biggest impact, he said, is on electronic products such as laptops and smartphones.

