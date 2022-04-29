Read news from:
German politicians reject calls to turn off households’ gas first in emergency

The head of the Federal Network Agency - as well as German politicians - have dismissed calls for households to have their energy turned off first if Russia decides to withhold gas.

Published: 29 April 2022 12:51 CEST
Flats in Stuttgart
Apartment buildings in the centre of Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

In an interview with German regional newspaper, the Rheinische Post on Friday, Klaus Müller rejected demands for industry to be given preference if gas deliveries from Russia are cut off.

Slamming the idea of turning off the tap for households, Federal Network Agency boss Müller said that different interest groups shouldn’t be played off against each other. 

“The question of what I can or must do in a gas emergency at home to save gas, CO2 and money so that our country as a whole comes through the crisis well – that is a legitimate question,” he said. “But it applies equally to industry and private consumers – no group should be played off against the other.” 

Currently, the supply of energy for private households is protected by law in the event of an emergency, but with concerns growing that Russia could use energy supplies to Germany as a weapon, industry heavyweights are calling for a change of priorities.

In an interview with Manager Magazin on Thursday, Eon Supervisory Board Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley called on politicians to think about reversing the order of its emergency plan and shutting down private consumers before industry.

Kley said the entire national economy, and with it people’s incomes, depended on industry remaining able to work, adding that it made sense to prioritise business along with critical infrastructure like hospitals. 

‘Out of order’

Politicians from the conservatives (CDU and CSU) and Social Democrats (SPD) also lined up on Friday to reject Kley’s proposals for companies be supplied with the remaining gas reserves for longer than private households.

“The economy must be there for the people and not the other way round,” SPD politician Ralf Stegner told Bild. “Demands to change the prioritisation of gas are completely out of order.” 

Andreas Jung (CDU), member of the Bundestag Committee for Climate Protection and Energy, also rebuffed the proposals.

“There must be another sensitive discussion about where which savings are justifiable,” he said. “But one thing is clear: nobody should freeze, and private households need special protection.”

Speaking to the Rheinische Post, Michael Hüther, head of the Institute of the German Economy (IW), warned against cutting off private households before industry in the event of a gas supply freeze.

“I understand the concern to supply industry with gas as long as possible,” he said. “But it is not for legal reasons that households are considered protected customers.

“Switching off households would also be linked to safety issues: above all, it would also not even be possible for the grid agency to safely plan a mass disconnection in advance.”

MONEY

How the cost of living crisis is changing German spending habits

More than half of Germans are worried about keeping their standard of living in view of sharp price increases, a new survey has found.

Published: 29 April 2022 10:29 CEST
How the cost of living crisis is changing German spending habits

Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as the effects of the Covid pandemic on supply chains, has changed the spending habits of Germans.

Energy costs have shot up since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, having a knock-on effect on consumer prices – which were already high due to the pandemic.

And it is having a big impact on people in Germany. Many people have signalled they are cutting back on buying over price-hike fears. 

According to the survey by the Institute for Trade Research in Cologne, more than half of people living in Germany (54 percent) are afraid that they will soon no longer be able to maintain their standard of living because of the developments.

About two-thirds of respondents said they would cut back on their spending because of inflation.

In order to save more cash, consumers in Germany say they want to try and find special offers in shops and supermarkets, and compare prices more closely. 

Almost 40 percent of respondents said they had postponed some purchases since the start of the Ukraine war.

This mainly concerned larger investments in the area of housing and furnishings. But according to the survey, many people are also holding back on buying products in fashion and electronics. One in two people also want to cut back on holidays and travel. 

Meanwhile, four out of five respondents of the survey believe that the current increase in the prices of many products is only the beginning. Unfortunately, they could be right. 

Inflation climbed to a record high in Germany of 7.4 percent in April – up from 7.3 percent in March, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis.

Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank, said that German inflation would likely “accelerate further in the coming months” as the war in Ukraine continues. 

Second-hand sector gets boost

Many people in Germany are turning to second-hand products as a way of saving money and being more sustainable. 

“Second-hand shopping has become socially acceptable,” said Kai Hudetz, Managing Director of the Institute for Retail Research (IFH). “Nobody is ashamed of it anymore – no matter how fat their wallet.”

Hudetz said three developments are currently giving the second-hand trade a boost: price increases, the worldwide supply problems and the desire to live more sustainably.

“I can save money by buying second-hand products in times of high inflation,” he said. “I thus avoid the delivery bottlenecks caused by the worldwide logistics problems, because the products are immediately available. And I act in a sustainable way, because reusing them is much more environmentally friendly than buying new ones.”

Trade expert York von Massenbach from consultancy firm Atreus has also noticed this trend.

“The current price increases and supply bottlenecks are boosting the second-hand business as a whole,” he said.

The biggest impact, he said, is on electronic products such as laptops and smartphones.

