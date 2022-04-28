For members
How easy is it to get an English-speaking job in Germany?
Lots of foreigners in Germany hope to get a job or climb the career ladder. But are there still opportunities for English speakers who don't have fluent German? We spoke to a careers expert to find out.
Published: 28 April 2022 17:11 CEST
A woman working from home in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert
EXPLAINED: The German regions attracting startups
The number of new startups in Germany has risen again after stalling in the pandemic - and one southern region in particular is giving startup capital Berlin some competition.
Published: 28 April 2022 10:28 CEST
