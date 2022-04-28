Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

German ministers poised to relax Covid quarantine rules nationwide

The federal and state health ministers were set to meet Thursday to discuss uniform rules for Covid isolation - but a handful of German states have already gone their own way.

Published: 28 April 2022 11:13 CEST
A woman self-isolates at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

According to a spokesperson from the health ministry in Saxony-Anhalt, the aim of Thursday’s meeting is to unify rules for quarantine and self-isolation nationwide.

This could include shortening the duration of mandatory self-isolation and quarantine to just five days – most likely only for those who have no symptoms on the fifth day.

At the start of April, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and the state health ministers had unveiled plans to make Covid self-isolation voluntary for everyone except health-sector workers.

Instead, a five-day isolation period would have been “strongly recommended” by the government. 

The move was intended to reduce the strain on local health authorities, who are responsible for enforcing the mandatory isolation rules. 

They had also planned to cut the recommended duration of isolation for infected people to just five days.

But within a matter of days, Lauterbach backtracked on the proposals, saying the idea of making isolation voluntary had been a “clear mistake”. 

However, he said the government still planned to reduce the period of mandatory quarantine for contacts of Covid patients and self-isolation for those with proven infections to five days.

“We still agree that we have to prepare a change of strategy for quarantine and isolation regulations,” Saxony-Anhalt’s health minister Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) said at the time. 

The ministers had arranged to meet again to discuss this option.

Breakaway states 

Between Lauterbach’s U-turn and the meeting of the health ministers on Thursday, Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia all introduced legislation reducing the duration of quarantine by themselves. 

In all three states, people with a proven Covid infection can now leave their homes after just five days without a test – provided they’ve been symptom-free for 48 hours beforehand.

The states have also scrapped the obligation to quarantine as a contact person of someone with Covid.

Previously, the exemption from quarantine had only applied to recently vaccinated and recovered people, and people with a booster jab.

Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU)

Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) takes part in a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Ahead of the meeting on Thursday, physicians called on the ministers to introduce uniform rules for self-isolation throughout Germany.

There is a need for “clear regulations that do not differ from state to state”, Susanne Johna, chair of the doctors’ union Marburger Bund, told the Funke Media Group. 

Bavaria’s health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), who oversaw the changing of the rules in the southern state on April 13th, is now pushing for isolation to be made voluntary as part of a phased timetable for loosening restrictions. 

“If the pressure of infection continues to subside, isolation should become voluntary as part of a second stage,” he said. 

Holetschek admitted that infections could start to rise again in autumn. “At the moment, however, these relaxations are justifiable and sensible,” he argued. 

COVID-19 RULES

German ‘hotspot’ states to lift most Covid restrictions

The majority of people in Germany have been enjoying the reopening of public life for almost a month - but two 'hotspot' states still have tough rules in place. When will the measures in these states end?

Published: 26 April 2022 13:09 CEST
German 'hotspot' states to lift most Covid restrictions

Since April 2nd, most of the Germany’s federal states have been operating with bare-bones Covid measures in place.

These include a basic requirement to wear masks on public transport and in places like care homes and clinics, though mask-wearing in shops has gone and there are no requirements to show a vaccine pass or negative test when going about your everyday life.

When the dropping of restrictions was announced, however, two states chose to take advantage of a get-out clause known as the ‘hotspot’ regulation. This allowed regions to define themselves as high-incidence areas and keep a number of restrictions in place.

Hamburg was one of the states that decided to do this.

For the past month, the northern city-state has kept masks in place in pretty much all indoor public spaces, including shops, bars, restaurants, and all culture and leisure venues. 

People have also been expected to comply with strict entry policies in clubs and discos: to go out dancing in Hamburg, you currently need both a vaccination or recovery certificate and an official negative test. This system is known as 2G-plus. 

When will the rules change?

Hamburg’s hotspot regulations end automatically at the end of April, and with infection rates falling and the weather getting warmer, there isn’t much appetite to keep them.

On Tuesday, the Hamburg Senate met to discuss future measures – including mask-wearing and testing in schools. At the moment, the expectation is that Hamburg will join other states in dropping masks in most indoor public spaces and ending 2G-plus in clubs. 

In recent weeks, some states have started to phase out tests in schools, which pupils have until recently been expected to take three times a week.

Having already loosened mask-wearing rules in classrooms, it’s likely that the city-state will now go further and set out a place for reducing tests or ending them entirely. Mandatory masks in schools are expected to end on May 1st when other rules are dropped.

What other states have kept rules in place?

The only other state to take advantage of the Covid hotspot clause was the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania.

Initially, Mecklenburg kept the so-called 3G rule in place in most public venues, which meant people had to present either a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery to enter. It also kept mandatory masks in place for most indoor spaces, much like Hamburg. 

However, on April 22nd, the court in Greifswald partially overturned these rules, meaning that masks and 3G are no longer required in places like bars and restaurants.

Currently, only tourists are subject to the 3G rule – which primarily applies in hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Interestingly enough, compulsory masks are now only needed in public transport and in tourist hotspots, including:

  • at conference centres,
  • at cultural events and in cultural venues 
  • in tourist accommodation

Aside from masks on public transport, all of these rules are expected to end on Thursday, April 28th. 

Tests are also being phased out in schools. From April 29th, only pupils with Covid symptoms will be required to take a test

