HEALTH

Should Germany introduce calorie counts on restaurant menus?

It's now mandatory in England for large food chains to include calorie labelling on their menus. Should Germany follow, or is it a distraction from finding a more meaningful way to help people manage their weight?

Published: 27 April 2022 13:45 CEST
A German restaurant serves up Weisswurst, the traditional Bavarian sausage. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | www.food-from-bavaria.de

One key appeal of restaurants and fast-food chains is that they require much less thought than cooking: once you’ve decided that what you’re really craving is a Döner kebab, the rest is up to the eaterie. Given this desire to feel pampered, do guests really want to think about the calorie content when choosing between a hearty Bratwurst, a bowl of Käsespätzle, or a salad? Would being able to count calories take some of the joy out of eating at your favourite German restaurant or takeaway?

The British government believes that providing calorie information on menus will help to reverse the recent increases in obesity levels. At the beginning of April, providing this information became compulsory for larger chains (covering restaurants, cafes, pubs, and home delivery/takeaway services with more than 250 employees). Mandatory menu labelling has also been introduced in other countries, including the US in 2019 and parts of Australia. German chains are currently under no such obligation, but the federal government has been considering whether this kind of measure would make sense.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) stated that they are currently examining whether a compulsory indication of calories in out-of-home catering is “possible and sensible,” a process which will involve evaluating both the practical and legal aspects of implementing such a rule, looking at the impacts on both companies and consumers. 

A sign saying a restaurant is open in Potsdam, Brandenburg.

A sign saying a restaurant is open in Potsdam, Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

‘Controversial’

Providing calorie information in restaurants in Germany has so far been voluntary – and is rare. Some chains do choose to list the nutritional information of their products on their websites: a ‘Big Mac’ from McDonald’s, for instance, has around 500 calories. Meanwhile, in a Block House chain restaurant a ‘Mr. Rumpsteak’ without side dishes has about 350 calories.

“We have been providing our guests with the allergens and nutritional values of Block House dishes for about 10 years,” said Markus Gutendorff, CEO of the Hamburg-based Block House AG restaurant chain.

Voluntary online information is one thing – but a legal obligation to include energy values on menus would be the wrong way to go, says the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga).

“Dehoga is certainly against the mandatory indication of calories on menus in restaurants,” said Ingrid Hartges, General Manager of the association. “The new law is controversial in the UK – and not without reason.” The UK has seen backlash against the law from activists with eating disorders such as anorexia, who argue that mandatory calorie information is damaging to the mental health of individuals who struggle with obsessively counting calories.

While there is currently no obligation for restaurants to provide calorie counts in Germany, there is already one for supermarkets and other shops that sell pre-packaged food, which must be labelled with all sorts of nutritional information. This is in accordance with the EU’s “Regulation on Food Information to Consumers”, which was designed to ensure that consumers have everything they need to make informed decisions about various products and their nutritional value. This in turn was meant to help reduce the prevalence of obesity and other diseases such as diabetes in society, the very same argument behind these new menu laws in England.

In Germany, about two thirds of men (67 percent) and half of women (53 percent) are overweight, according to official data.  Around a quarter of adults (23 percent of men and 24 percent of women) are seriously overweight or obese.

For Hartges, putting the number of calories on menus is not a suitable method in the fight against obesity. “Simply counting calories is no substitute for a balanced, healthy diet and exercise,” she said, pointing to the retail sector. “It is well known that customers in the supermarket reach for foods that are particularly high in calories, despite the information,” she said.

Furthermore, the association cites the extra work for pubs and restaurants if Germany were to go down this route. “Our industry is about enjoyment,” she said. “Imagine the bureaucratic effort for the businesses with offers that sometimes change daily, which would have to calculate the calories for the individual ingredients in the respective quantities for each dish.”

Antje Gahl, a spokesperson for the German Nutrition Society in Bonn, has a similar argument. She said: “In our view, calorie information on menus is not the focus when it comes to healthy nutrition.” Counting energy values could be important if a severely overweight person had to specifically reduce calories as part of a therapy, said Gahl. But she added that going to a restaurant is also about other things such as enjoyment. 

In certain restaurants – such as in fast-food chains or cafés, where the food is made to an exact recipe – cooking with a calorie chart is feasible – but not everywhere. In smaller restaurants and in upscale gastronomy, the creativity of the cook could suffer, said Gahl. She worries that a chef wouldn’t be able to “refine their recipes, for example with cream or a shot of alcohol, because then the calorie content changes”. At the moment, however, it’s worth remembering that the English law only affects larger chains – not small, local restaurants.

HEALTH

How German reproductive laws are pushing women to seek therapy abroad

High costs and restrictions around egg donation are driving international women in Germany to seek reproductive therapy abroad. But the traffic-light coalition has promised that change is on the way.

Published: 25 April 2022 17:23 CEST
Berlin resident and freelance writer Laura Rosell is currently 37, and “always wanted kids,” but isn’t ready to have them yet.

As a compromise, this spring she bit the bullet and underwent egg extraction for the purpose of freezing eggs for the future. It wasn’t her first choice.

“I never thought I’d be pushing 40 while having to inject myself with a pricey cocktail of hormones to preserve any sliver of a chance of maybe being able to make babies one day with the love of my life,” she wrote in an essay on Medium

And she struggled with the decision: in a much-discussed post in International Women In Berlin, Rosell spoke frankly about her worries regarding the costs of the procedure, which isn’t covered by German health insurance.

“Financial struggle has been my entire adult life,” she said candidly. Freezing eggs meant losing what little financial cushion she had.

“I go back to being broke: unable to travel, unable to take time out to write my book, unable to socialise much (and meet men) — basically all the things I want to do before I’d feel ready to have kids in the first place,” she explained.

But other avenues to motherhood are difficult in Germany as well—with Rosell’s age, she foresaw potentially impassable obstacles to any attempt to adopt. Meanwhile egg donation remains illegal in Germany, both with regards to availing oneself of donor eggs, and to altruistically donating extra eggs from an expensive extraction-and-freezing procedure to other women.

“I asked about donating my eggs to someone else if I don’t use them, and the doctor told me this is one of the countries that prohibits donating eggs,” she recounted.

In the end, to preserve her chance of having children further down the road, Rosell accepted the costs. “Two weeks of prep, thousands of dollars… and I got just three eggs,” she wrote.

Labyrinthian procedure

The dilemma that Rosell was faced with is a familiar one for women in a country in which reproductive issues are tangled up in a labyrinth of laws and high costs.

In-vitro fertilisation (IVF), while legal, is comparatively expensive in Germany, a fact that drives many women to seek care elsewhere.

While IVF and egg freezing were often cheaper in countries like Poland, Bosnia and the Czech Republic, it isn’t merely a question of cost—the freedom to avail oneself of donor eggs, or in turn to donate away excess eggs from an extraction procedure for personal freezing, remains out of reach in Germany.

Expat women who responded to Rosell’s post on Facebook spoke of traveling to Denmark, for instance, to be able to have egg donation as an option.

Eggs are prepared at a fertility clinic in Berlin. Photo: dpa | Rainer Jensen

But Germany’s new centrist coalition plans to bring about changes. At least regarding the cost of basic IVF and which constellations of parental units are able to benefit, hope is on the horizon.

The coalition agreement promises improved financial support for IVF, with full coverage of the costs, independent of familial status and sexual orientation. Restrictions on age will also be up for critical review.

Yet the question of enabling egg donation remains a matter for a new special commission to explore, along with strictly altruistic surrogacy.

‘Swift implementation’

The Free Democrats (FDP) have introduced drafts of legislation in the past in support of legalising egg donation, but these failed to make it past the previous coalition of Union and SPD.

In public debates surrounding the issue, the German Medical Association (Bundesärztekammer) came down in favour of regulated legalisation, while assorted lobbying groups, including organisations with theological ties, argued against it.

“Other parties are still going through the process of consolidating their opinions on these topics,” Katrin Helling-Plahr, legal spokeswoman for the FDP told The Local.

She expressed confidence that the traffic-light coalition’s plan to appoint a commission on reproductive self-determination would “contribute to an open and broad debate” around the opportunities offered by reproductive medicine.

“Then we could also see further possibilities for reforms towards a modern law—with elements like the legalisation of egg donation or surrogacy for purely altruistic reasons,” she said.

“With the coalition contract, we have succeeded in reaching a new beginning in the legal framework for reproductive medicine,” said Helling-Plahr. She promised that her party would work for a “swift implementation” of these goals in the area of reproductive medicine, and would “continue to advocate for the legalisation of altruistic surrogacy and egg donation.”

The timeline for all these intended and potential changes, however, remains up in the air.

The aforementioned goals are under the aegis of the Federal Ministry of Health,” explained Helling-Plahr. “They are currently working to a timetable that at this point in time I haven’t seen.” 

