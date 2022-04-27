Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany extends Covid travel restrictions

The German government has extended the Covid travel regulations until the end of May.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:52 CEST
Travellers in Hanover airport in April.
Travellers in Hanover airport in April. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

It means that anyone who wants to enter Germany from abroad still has to stick to the coronavirus entry rules. 

Before coming to Germany, people over the age of 12 are asked to upload or show their Covid documents (proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test) while checking in or before boarding. This is known as the 3G rule in Germany. 

Travellers who are transferring at an airport in Germany also have to present proof of their Covid status before arriving in the country. This applies both to non-Schengen transit from or to third countries outside the EU and to transit from or to Schengen states.

People driving or travelling into Germany on other transport also have to carry this proof. Random checks near borders can be carried out, however, in reality this doesn’t happen often.

The government extended the regulation, which would have expired on Thursday, until May 31st. It is unclear if it will be extended again or dropped after this date.

READ ALSO: How Germany’s travel rule changes may affect your holiday plans

Are there any quarantine rules?

At the beginning of March, Germany changed its Covid travel regulations, removing all countries from its high-risk list.

Authorities said the move was because the Omicron variant of coronavirus was found to cause less severe illness than previous Covid variants. 

They said that countries will be classed as ‘high risk’ in future “where there is a high incidence in terms of the spread of variants with higher virulence, compared to the Omicron variant”.

Since no countries are currently on the risk list, people don’t have have to fill in a digital entry form before travelling to Germany. The proof of vaccination, recovery or test is enough. 

People should, however, keep track of any risk-level changes to countries they are travelling to Germany from on the Robert Koch Institute’s risk list.

And if a country is classed as high-risk, those who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine. If a region is classed as a ‘virus variant area’, tough quarantine and testing rules come into force for all arrivals to Germany – even those who are vaccinated.

What else should I know about Germany’s restrictions?

In general, you have to be fully vaccinated (with an EMA-approved vaccine) to enter Germany if you are coming from most non-EU countries. Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter unless they have an essential reason.

Germany does, however, allow unrestricted entry for people coming from a small group of ‘safe list’ countries.

The ban on entry does not apply to German citizens or members of their immediate family and to citizens of EU and associated states and members of their immediate family. 

People can generally enter Germany from other countries in the EU even if unvaccinated (but they still have to take a test before travel).

The Health Ministry confirmed to The Local that the “extension of the Coronavirus Entry Ordinance was approved by the cabinet” on Wednesday.

“It will apply until the end of May 2022,” the spokesman said.

Information SMS on entry to Germany shelved

From Friday onwards the information text message on Covid regulations in Germany, which network operators had to send to the phones of people entering the country, will be dropped.

Sending the SMS caused high monthly costs for operators – for instance it cost about €400,000 to send texts to travellers with foreign mobile phone operators.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

German ‘hotspot’ states to lift most Covid restrictions

The majority of people in Germany have been enjoying the reopening of public life for almost a month - but two 'hotspot' states still have tough rules in place. When will the measures in these states end?

Published: 26 April 2022 13:09 CEST
German 'hotspot' states to lift most Covid restrictions

Since April 2nd, most of the Germany’s federal states have been operating with bare-bones Covid measures in place.

These include a basic requirement to wear masks on public transport and in places like care homes and clinics, though mask-wearing in shops has gone and there are no requirements to show a vaccine pass or negative test when going about your everyday life.

When the dropping of restrictions was announced, however, two states chose to take advantage of a get-out clause known as the ‘hotspot’ regulation. This allowed regions to define themselves as high-incidence areas and keep a number of restrictions in place.

READ ALSO: 

Hamburg was one of the states that decided to do this.

For the past month, the northern city-state has kept masks in place in pretty much all indoor public spaces, including shops, bars, restaurants, and all culture and leisure venues. 

People have also been expected to comply with strict entry policies in clubs and discos: to go out dancing in Hamburg, you currently need both a vaccination or recovery certificate and an official negative test. This system is known as 2G-plus. 

When will the rules change?

Hamburg’s hotspot regulations end automatically at the end of April, and with infection rates falling and the weather getting warmer, there isn’t much appetite to keep them.

On Tuesday, the Hamburg Senate met to discuss future measures – including mask-wearing and testing in schools. At the moment, the expectation is that Hamburg will join other states in dropping masks in most indoor public spaces and ending 2G-plus in clubs. 

In recent weeks, some states have started to phase out tests in schools, which pupils have until recently been expected to take three times a week.

Having already loosened mask-wearing rules in classrooms, it’s likely that the city-state will now go further and set out a place for reducing tests or ending them entirely. Mandatory masks in schools are expected to end on May 1st when other rules are dropped.

READ ALSO: German schools phase out mandatory Covid tests for pupils

What other states have kept rules in place?

The only other state to take advantage of the Covid hotspot clause was the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania.

Initially, Mecklenburg kept the so-called 3G rule in place in most public venues, which meant people had to present either a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery to enter. It also kept mandatory masks in place for most indoor spaces, much like Hamburg. 

However, on April 22nd, the court in Greifswald partially overturned these rules, meaning that masks and 3G are no longer required in places like bars and restaurants.

Currently, only tourists are subject to the 3G rule – which primarily applies in hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Interestingly enough, compulsory masks are now only needed in public transport and in tourist hotspots, including:

  • at conference centres,
  • at cultural events and in cultural venues 
  • in tourist accommodation

Aside from masks on public transport, all of these rules are expected to end on Thursday, April 28th. 

Tests are also being phased out in schools. From April 29th, only pupils with Covid symptoms will be required to take a test

SHOW COMMENTS