Germany struggling to fill tens of thousands of trainee jobs

Up to 40 percent of traineeship positions are currently going unfilled in Germany, a new study suggests.

Published: 26 April 2022 10:49 CEST
Hard-hats, hammers and nails at a university in Thuringia
Hard-hats, hammers and nails at a university in Thuringia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

Germany is suffering from a shortage of workers – with skilled workers by far the most sought-after group in Europe’s largest economy.

But a new study suggests that thousands of apprenticeships are going unfilled each year as companies struggle to find young people to fill to train up for the future.

According to researchers at the Institute for German Economy (IW), around 63,000 traineeship spots remained empty in 2021, accounting for around 12 percent of available positions.

However, this figure only accounts for those traineeships that are registered with the employment agencies in Germany. 

“If those vacancies that are not reported to the employment agencies for a variety of reasons are also taken into account, this proportion is significantly higher at just under 40 per cent,” the IW explains.

For this reason, the institute believes that the issue is partly of the companies’ own making.

It recommends that companies focus on offering more support for apprentices in their free time, support with mobility and transport and offers of housing for trainees to help make the positions more tenable for applicants.

“In future, it will be important to tap the remaining potential of young people in order to combat the shortage of skilled workers,” the IW says, adding that the issue is particularly urgent in sectors with the highest shortage of skilled labour. 

At present, companies are desperately looking for candidates before the start of the new training period.

The highest proportion of unfilled training places was in the sale of meat products, with 60.4 percent of positions currently going unfilled.

The plumbing trade (38.9 percent), catering (37.5 percent) and concrete and reinforced concrete builders (33.8 percent) also suffer from a lack of interest.

‘Republic of further education’

For Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), this issue of skilled labour shortages is set to be a major challenge over the next four years.

“The lack of skilled workers must not become a permanent brake on growth in Germany,” he told DPA in January

Training and further education will be a “central focus” of his time in the ministry, he said.

“We are already seeing in individual regions and sectors that there is a shortage of workers and often of skilled workers,” the SPD politician said.

He said there was a particular shortage of truck drivers and of employees in the care sector. 

In order to remedy this problem, Heil wants to significantly improve opportunities for further education in Germany.

“My goal is for Germany to become a republic of further education,” he said. 

German politicians call for ‘lost’ public holidays to be replaced

Politicians from the left in Germany are calling for public holidays which fall on the weekend to be moved to a weekday in order to give employees more rest from work.

Published: 25 April 2022 10:56 CEST
German politicians call for 'lost' public holidays to be replaced

Labour Day, which is celebrated on May 1st, is a public holiday throughout Germany. But this year it falls on a Sunday, meaning Germans will miss out on one of their ten or so public holidays of the year.

In fact, 2022 is not a great year for public holidays. New Year’s day was already lost to a weekend this year, while Christmas Day will also fall on a Sunday.

While the number of public holidays varies from federal state to federal state, what is true across the country is that ones that fall on the weekend are simply not replaced, something that politicians from Die Linke and the Greens say is unfair on workers.

“Every lost holiday means more stress and less urgently needed rest from the stresses of work and the pandemic,” Jan Korte, a senior member of Die Linke, told the Rheinische Post on Monday.

He added that the Left Party would take parliamentary action “to ensure that no more public holidays are cancelled in the future.”

Beate Müller-Gemmeke, the Green Party’s labour market expert, agreed that the Bundestag should have a debate about whether holidays that fall on a weekend can be replaced.work

“Of course it is annoying for employees when precisely Labour Day, the May 1st holiday, falls on a Sunday,” she said. “It is now time to discuss socially how holidays that fall on a Sunday can be made up, as is already the case in a number of countries.”

Polling conducted by YouGov last year found that roughly half of Germans supported replacing lost public holidays. Meanwhile, a snap Twitter poll by The Local found that more than 70 percent of readers supported the move. 

According to the Die Linke party, over 80 countries around the globe have some form of compensation system for public holidays that fall on a weekend.

