COVID-19 RULES

German ‘hotspot’ states to lift most Covid restrictions

The majority of people in Germany have been enjoying the reopening of public life for almost a month - but two 'hotspot' states still have tough rules in place. When will the measures in these states end?

Published: 26 April 2022 13:09 CEST
Mandatory masks in Hamburg
A man carries away a sign for mandatory masks in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Reinhardt

Since April 2nd, most of the Germany’s federal states have been operating with bare-bones Covid measures in place.

These include a basic requirement to wear masks on public transport and in places like care homes and clinics, though mask-wearing in shops has gone and there are no requirements to show a vaccine pass or negative test when going about your everyday life.

When the dropping of restrictions was announced, however, two states chose to take advantage of a get-out clause known as the ‘hotspot’ regulation. This allowed regions to define themselves as high-incidence areas and keep a number of restrictions in place.

READ ALSO: 

Hamburg was one of the states that decided to do this.

For the past month, the northern city-state has kept masks in place in pretty much all indoor public spaces, including shops, bars, restaurants, and all culture and leisure venues. 

People have also been expected to comply with strict entry policies in clubs and discos: to go out dancing in Hamburg, you currently need both a vaccination or recovery certificate and an official negative test. This system is known as 2G-plus. 

When will the rules change?

Hamburg’s hotspot regulations end automatically at the end of April, and with infection rates falling and the weather getting warmer, there isn’t much appetite to keep them.

On Tuesday, the Hamburg Senate met to discuss future measures – including mask-wearing and testing in schools. At the moment, the expectation is that Hamburg will join other states in dropping masks in most indoor public spaces and ending 2G-plus in clubs. 

In recent weeks, some states have started to phase out tests in schools, which pupils have until recently been expected to take three times a week.

Having already loosened mask-wearing rules in classrooms, it’s likely that the city-state will now go further and set out a place for reducing tests or ending them entirely. Mandatory masks in schools are expected to end on May 1st when other rules are dropped.

READ ALSO: German schools phase out mandatory Covid tests for pupils

What other states have kept rules in place?

The only other state to take advantage of the Covid hotspot clause was the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania.

Initially, Mecklenburg kept the so-called 3G rule in place in most public venues, which meant people had to present either a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery to enter. It also kept mandatory masks in place for most indoor spaces, much like Hamburg. 

However, on April 22nd, the court in Greifswald partially overturned these rules, meaning that masks and 3G are no longer required in places like bars and restaurants.

Currently, only tourists are subject to the 3G rule – which primarily applies in hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Interestingly enough, compulsory masks are now only needed in public transport and in tourist hotspots, including:

  • at conference centres,
  • at cultural events and in cultural venues 
  • in tourist accommodation

Aside from masks on public transport, all of these rules are expected to end on Thursday, April 28th. 

Tests are also being phased out in schools. From April 29th, only pupils with Covid symptoms will be required to take a test

German schools phase out mandatory Covid tests for pupils

It was one of the last major Covid measures in Germany, but now compulsory antigen tests have been dropped at schools in most parts of the country.

Published: 24 April 2022 10:08 CEST
Updated: 24 April 2022 11:53 CEST
German schools phase out mandatory Covid tests for pupils

A DPA survey published on Sunday has revealed that the testing obligation has already been abolished or will end on Monday 25th April in six states, and it will expire by the end of the month in a further six of the 16 federal states.

Thuringia will keep testing school children until May 6th, while Berlin plans to keep testing “until further notice.” No decisions have yet been made in Hamburg and Saarland on how to handle testing as of May.

Education unions and the German Teachers’ Association have criticised the end of mandatory testing. Heinz-Peter Meidinger of the Teachers’ Association told DPA that, “we are confronted with the justified concern of families who have high-risk individuals and sick children in their own households.”

He added that the removal of all health protections would also come at the expense of graduating students who feared missing exams or having to take exams at a later date because of an infection.

According to Meidinger, many high school graduates are currently staying at home as a precaution and skipping classes “because health protection at schools has now been reduced to zero in many cases.”

The deputy chairman of the trade union for education and science (GEW), Andreas Keller, called it “negligent” to end testing so soon after mask wearing was abandoned.

“This is the last effective preventative measure that contributes to protecting the health of employees, students and their parents. The pandemic is not over,” Keller said. “Ending all protective measures is playing with fire that could fall on schools’ feet with the next wave.”

The chairman of the Association for Education and Training (VBE), Udo Beckmann, said that those who want to enable continuous school operation when the incidence of infection is still high, must carefully consider whether now is the right time to dispense with preventative measure tests and masks altogether.

At the beginning of the month, the mask requirement had been abolished at most schools, in line with the requirements of the Infection Protection Act.

While mandatory testing at schools is still legally possible throughout Germany, most of the federal states have dispensed with them. Instead, voluntary and occasion-related tests will be offered in the future, such as in the event of symptoms or if a class trip is imminent.

READ ALSO: German Health Minister under fire for Covid ‘killer variant’ warning

