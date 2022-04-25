For members
LEARNING GERMAN
Nine expressions that perfectly sum up spring in Germany
As the days get warmer and the streets are awash with bright green foliage and cherry blossom, there are a few German words and expressions that you may find handy this season.
Published: 25 April 2022 17:31 CEST
Daffodils bloom near Tegernsee in Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe
For members
LEARNING GERMAN
The everyday German groceries that have a double meaning
The food that you put in your shopping basket at the German supermarket isn’t just the ingredients for a tasty dinner, it can also add some flavour to your spoken German.
Published: 6 March 2022 15:06 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments