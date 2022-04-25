Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany boosts borrowing to tackle Ukraine war costs

Germany will take on an additional €39.2 billion ($42.1 billion) of debt in 2022 to counter the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, sources in the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 16:55 CEST
Finance Minister Christian Lindner
Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) speaks at a Berlin press conference on April 8th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

The supplementary budget, set to be put to the cabinet on Wednesday, will raise the total of new borrowing for the year to €138.9 billion.

The additional debt package was a “timely and targeted” response to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the sources said, with the money intended to help businesses and households deal with rising energy costs as a result of the war, as well as financing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

After years of chasing balanced budgets, traditionally frugal Germany took on huge amounts of debt in 2020 and 2021 to help Europe’s biggest economy cope with the coronavirus pandemic, lifting its constitutionally enshrined debt limits to do so.

The government had planned to take on €99.7 billion in 2022 as part of its “core” budget, but the war in Ukraine has forced Germany to adjust its calculations.

At the beginning of April, the government agreed a €5 billion support packet for business to help tackle rising energy costs.

Taxpaying households will also receive a €300 allowance to help match the increase in their bills, with people receiving housing benefit will also get a one-off lump sum.   

Meanwhile, drivers will benefit from a cut in the energy tax on petrol and public transport users can take advantage of €9 per month ticket for three months over summer. 

READ ALSO:

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine was also included among the new spending items, while the government has set about building up gas reserves to reduce its dependency on supplies from Russia.

In total, €26.3 billion of the new debt consists of new spending, while the other €12.9 billion is to account for lower tax receipts as businesses suffer the impact of the war.

The government still aims to reinstate and stay within its debt rules in 2023, limiting the amount of new debt to €7.5 billion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Russia expels 40 German diplomats amid escalating tensions

Moscow said Monday it was expelling 40 German diplomats in response to the "unfriendly decision" by Berlin to kick out Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine.

Published: 25 April 2022 16:34 CEST
Russia expels 40 German diplomats amid escalating tensions

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it summoned Germany’s ambassador in Moscow and handed him a note “declaring persona non grata forty employees of German diplomatic institutions in Russia as part of a symmetrical response”.

“A strong protest was made to the head of the German diplomatic mission in Moscow in connection with the openly unfriendly decision of the German government,” to expel Russian diplomats, the ministry said.

Earlier in April, Germany said it was expelling a “significant number” of Russian diplomats, amid similar moves by other European states, over Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the decision was in response to the “unbelievable brutality” of Russian forces in its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry called Baerbock’s words “unacceptable”.

It added that Berlin’s decision was “motivated by an absolutely false assertion that the work of the abovementioned employees was aimed at undermining the ‘freedom of Germany’ and ‘unity of German society’, as well insinuations about what is happening in Ukraine”.

READ ALSO: Germany to provide over 1 billion euros’ military aid to Ukraine

SHOW COMMENTS