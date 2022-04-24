Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

German schools phase out mandatory Covid tests for pupils

It was one of the last major Covid measures in Germany, but now compulsory antigen tests have been dropped at schools in most parts of the country.

Published: 24 April 2022 10:08 CEST
Updated: 24 April 2022 11:53 CEST
German schools phase out mandatory Covid tests for pupils
A pupil holds his negative test during a trial run with Corona rapid tests at the elementary school in Köllnische Heide in Berlin-Neukölln. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa

A DPA survey published on Sunday has revealed that the testing obligation has already been abolished or will end on Monday 25h April in six states, and it will expire by the end of the month in a further six of the 16 federal states.

Thuringia will keep testing school children until May 6th, while Berlin plans to keep testing “until further notice.” No decisions have yet been made in Hamburg and Saarland on how to handle testing as of May.

Education unions and the German Teachers’ Association have criticised the end of mandatory testing. Heinz-Peter Meidinger of the Teachers’ Association told DPA that, “we are confronted with the justified concern of families who have high-risk individuals and sick children in their own households.”

He added that the removal of all health protections would also come at the expense of graduating students who feared missing exams or having to take exams at a later date because of an infection.

According to Meidinger, many high school graduates are currently staying at home as a precaution and skipping classes “because health protection at schools has now been reduced to zero in many cases.”

The deputy chairman of the trade union for education and science (GEW), Andreas Keller, called it “negligent” to end testing so soon after mask wearing was abandoned.

“This is the last effective preventative measure that contributes to protecting the health of employees, students and their parents. The pandemic is not over,” Keller said. “Ending all protective measures is playing with fire that could fall on schools’ feet with the next wave.”

The chairman of the Association for Education and Training (VBE), Udo Beckmann, said that those who want to enable continuous school operation when the incidence of infection is still high, must carefully consider whether now is the right time to dispense with preventative measure tests and masks altogether.

At the beginning of the month, the mask requirement had been abolished at most schools, in line with the requirements of the Infection Protection Act.

While mandatory testing at schools is still legally possible throughout Germany, most of the federal states have dispensed with them. Instead, voluntary and occasion-related tests will be offered in the future, such as in the event of symptoms or if a class trip is imminent.

READ ALSO: German Health Minister under fire for Covid ‘killer variant’ warning

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

German parliament to end mask-wearing rule for MPs

An era draws to an end on Monday as the German Bundestag will no longer require politicians to wear Covid masks in the debating chamber.

Published: 21 April 2022 16:48 CEST
German parliament to end mask-wearing rule for MPs

Around three weeks after states in Germany dropped many of their Covid measures, the federal parliament is set to follow with a massive relaxation of mask-wearing and other Covid restrictions. 

The obligation to wear a mask in the building and present ‘3G’ proof to participate in plenary and committee meetings will be abolished as of Monday “in light of the current pandemic situation”, a memo from Bundestag President Bärbel Bas explained.

“Of course, everyone is free to continue wearing a mask,” Bas wrote. “In particular, where it is not possible to remain at a distance, this continues to seem advisable.”

MPs will still be able to order masks and tests on expenses and will be able to get tested at the Bundestag until May 20th.

The move marks the beginning of the end of 18 months of strict Covid measures in Germany’s iconic parliamentary building. 

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: The Covid rules you still need to know in Germany

At the height of the pandemic, 736 MPs and their staff were even subject to the ‘2G-plus’ rule, requiring them to be fully vaccinated or recovered and also present a negative test to enter the debating chamber.

The move meant that several politicians from the far-right AfD party – many of whom are vaccine sceptics – were unable to enter the main chamber and instead had to sit in the public viewing area where the 2G-plus rule did not apply. 

Covid infections on the up

After dropping consistently for several weeks, the 7-day incidence of Covid infections has once again started to rise in Germany. This could be due to underreporting over the Easter weekend but may also reflect the relaxation of measures and the fact that more people were socialising during the break.

As of Thursday, the weekly incidence of infections stood at 720 per 100,000 people. Around 186,000 new infections were reported within the past 24 hour period, and 324 people died after contracting the virus. 

READ ALSO: What are Germany’s new Covid mask rules?

SHOW COMMENTS