Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN GERMANY

Younger generation in Germany would rather live in the past: poll

Young people generally have a reputation for rebelling against society, but rather than dreaming of a better future, a majority of 18-35s in Germany would rather live in the past, an April poll found.

Published: 23 April 2022 17:14 CEST
Young people in Germany demonstrate for climate and social justice.
Young people demonstrate for climate and social justice. Better environmental conditions was one of the reasons given for why many said they would rather live in the past. John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Fifty-six percent of the 18-34-year-olds asked said they would prefer to live in the past, according to an online survey of 2,000 people conducted by the Hamburg-based Foundation for Future Studies (financed by the British American Tobacco company), news agency DPA reported.

Only forty-four percent said they would prefer the future.

But a decade ago, a similar survey had very different results: In 2013, only 30 percent said they would prefer to live in the past, with 70 percent choosing the future as the better option for them.

“This is completely new and very unusual,” Ulrich Reinhardt, the foundation’s scientific director, told DPA, explaining that as young people, they still had their lives before them so were typically very future-oriented.

Respondents would usually associate the term ‘past’ with their childhood and youth.

In the 35-54 age group, the number of those nostalgic for the olden days rose to 66 percent from 54 percent previously.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the number of over-55s who longed for the past had not changed very much over ten years: 68 percent now versus 70 percent in 2013.

“More security”
When asked why they would prefer to live in the past, 42 percent of respondents across all age groups said there was greater solidarity in the past. Thirty-five percent said “because it used to be better”. 

There was “more security and stability,” explained 34 percent of respondents.

Other reasons given included “People were happier” (29 percent), “fewer wars and crises” (23 percent), “environmental conditions were better” (22 percent) and “fear of the future” (20 percent).

Young people in particular missed solidarity and community, Reinhardt said, pointing to the fact that in today’s predominantly digital world, people met less frequently to take part in activities outside of their homes.

Reinhardt said it was obvious to many that having friends on Facebook or Instagram was not enough. “It doesn’t replace the friends you can rely on when issues arise, when there’s a lot of uncertainty and when you just want to have fun,” he said.

However, the war in Ukraine did not play a major part in the survey results. 

Reinhardt has repeatedly found in surveys that the younger generation strives for security, including in the world of work. 

This represents a change from previous decades when the desire to change the world for the better was the prevailing attitude. Under-35s now are looking to the past.

“It’s also a generation that was completely pampered by their parents,” he added.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN GERMANY

Inside Germany: Heavy weapons, ‘Spargelzeit’ and kebabs thrown at German police

In our weekend roundup for Inside Germany we look at the big news story of. the week, why a kebab is the subject of a police investigation and what this photograph of doves is all about?

Published: 23 April 2022 08:56 CEST
Inside Germany: Heavy weapons, 'Spargelzeit' and kebabs thrown at German police

German government under fire over heavy weapons

Two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict is still causing headaches for the German government. This week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) found himself in the proverbial firing line over his continued refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. According to Scholz, the German military simply doesn’t have enough tanks and heavy artillery to provide to the war-torn nation – and he fears the delivery of such weapons could lead to an “uncontrollable escalation”. 

Critics such as Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk pointed out that the Bundeswehr has at least 100 Marder tanks that are used for training and which could be handed over straight away. Others accused Scholz of a “lack of leadership”. Like many of Germany’s decisions in the conflict so far, the end result was a kind of fudge: while Europe’s largest economy won’t send the heavy weapons itself, it will replace the stocks of other countries that choose to do so

Tweet of the week

The humble Döner Kebab has to be the most iconic example of German-Turkish fusion cuisine – but who knew it could also be the subject of a criminal investigation? We personally can’t wait for the writers of cult crime drama Tatort to take inspiration from this case and air an episode about the notorious Döner attacker. 

Where is this?

Photo: Picture alliance / DPA Jens Kalaene

Spring in Germany can only mean one thing: the start of Spargelzeit, where white asparagus is served with every meal imaginable. Beelitz, a famous Spargel town in Brandenburg, opened its garden show this month in a grand ceremony complete with white doves and Spargelfrauen in traditional garb. 

Did you know?

Saturday is World Book and Copyright Day, a special day established by the UN to promote both the joys of reading and the publishing industry. But did you know that Germany played a key role in laying the groundwork for our modern book industry, way back in the Middle Ages?

In the 1440s, metalworker Johannes Gutenberg used his skills to build Europe’s very first printing press with movable type and later used it to publish the continent’s first mass-printed book: the Gutenberg Bible. His invention is credited with helping to bring literacy and education to the masses, and today his name is associated with the first online digital library, Project Gutenberg, where you can download a number of classic books for free. 

This article is also sent out as a weekly newsletter just to members every Saturday. To sign up and get it straight into your inbox just go to your newsletter preferences.

SHOW COMMENTS