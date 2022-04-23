Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN GERMANY

Inside Germany: Heavy weapons, ‘Spargelzeit’ and kebabs thrown at German police

In our weekend roundup for Inside Germany we look at the big news story of. the week, why a kebab is the subject of a police investigation and what this photograph of doves is all about?

Published: 23 April 2022 08:56 CEST
Inside Germany: Heavy weapons, 'Spargelzeit' and kebabs thrown at German police
Photo: Picture alliance / DPA Jens Kalaene

German government under fire over heavy weapons

Two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict is still causing headaches for the German government. This week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) found himself in the proverbial firing line over his continued refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. According to Scholz, the German military simply doesn’t have enough tanks and heavy artillery to provide to the war-torn nation – and he fears the delivery of such weapons could lead to an “uncontrollable escalation”. 

Critics such as Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk pointed out that the Bundeswehr has at least 100 Marder tanks that are used for training and which could be handed over straight away. Others accused Scholz of a “lack of leadership”. Like many of Germany’s decisions in the conflict so far, the end result was a kind of fudge: while Europe’s largest economy won’t send the heavy weapons itself, it will replace the stocks of other countries that choose to do so

Tweet of the week

The humble Döner Kebab has to be the most iconic example of German-Turkish fusion cuisine – but who knew it could also be the subject of a criminal investigation? We personally can’t wait for the writers of cult crime drama Tatort to take inspiration from this case and air an episode about the notorious Döner attacker. 

Where is this?

Photo: Picture alliance / DPA Jens Kalaene

Spring in Germany can only mean one thing: the start of Spargelzeit, where white asparagus is served with every meal imaginable. Beelitz, a famous Spargel town in Brandenburg, opened its garden show this month in a grand ceremony complete with white doves and Spargelfrauen in traditional garb. 

Did you know?

Saturday is World Book and Copyright Day, a special day established by the UN to promote both the joys of reading and the publishing industry. But did you know that Germany played a key role in laying the groundwork for our modern book industry, way back in the Middle Ages?

In the 1440s, metalworker Johannes Gutenberg used his skills to build Europe’s very first printing press with movable type and later used it to publish the continent’s first mass-printed book: the Gutenberg Bible. His invention is credited with helping to bring literacy and education to the masses, and today his name is associated with the first online digital library, Project Gutenberg, where you can download a number of classic books for free. 

This article is also sent out as a weekly newsletter just to members every Saturday. To sign up and get it straight into your inbox just go to your newsletter preferences.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIVING IN GERMANY

Five things you’ll find in (almost) every German home

If you have German friends, you're bound to have come across a number of these items in their home.

Published: 22 April 2022 17:31 CEST
Five things you’ll find in (almost) every German home

Slippers

An employee of an internet startup wears slippers while working in Berlin.

An employee of an internet startup wears slippers while working in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Emily Wabitsch

The first thing you’ll notice when entering most German homes is a collection of shoes by the front door. 

Though not every German will insist on the removal of Straßenschuhe (street shoes) when entering their homes, they will usually have some comfy, warm Hauschuhe (slippers) ready to hop into. 

Households which are particularly hygiene-conscious will usually have pairs for the whole family and for guests too.

READ ALSO: Five German lifestyle habits you should think about adopting

A collection of empty bottles

Various deposit bottles in front of and in a box on the floor.

Various deposit bottles in front of and in a box on the floor. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

One of the things that people are usually pleasantly surprised by when they first move to Germany is the Pfandflasche (deposit bottle) system, whereby you can return cans and plastic and glass bottles for a partial refund. 

Though not every bottle is a Pfandflasche, those that qualify are usually collected by German households to be taken back to the supermarket and processed at the sorting machine in exchange for some cash or money off their shopping. 

A filing system

A woman takes a folder from a shelf.

A woman takes a folder from a shelf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

From the odd folder to a full cabinet, the majority of Germans will have some sort of filing system in their homes. 

This is because Germans tend to take their laws and regulations very seriously, and so, tax returns, invoices, and expense slips need to be saved for years – which usually requires at least a few folders. 

READ ALSO: Three things I learned after moving to Germany

The need for home-filing is also due to the fact that most German authorities still favour paper communications over e-mail, meaning that most households have an abundance of paper correspondence to deal with.

A plant

House plants on a window ledge.

House plants on a window ledge. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

Whether it’s a green jungle in the living room, a flowery balcony paradise or a solitary cactus in the bathroom, most German households will have some sort of plant. This is especially important for people in flats who have to get a little bit creative to create the feeling of having their own garden. 

survey from 2020 showed that an incredible 74 percent of Germans own a house plant, with hardly any difference in ownership between men and women.

Egg cups

Egg cups in the shape of chickens, of the classic GDR design.

Egg cups in the shape of chickens, of the classic GDR design. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Stefan Sauer

No proper German breakfast would be complete without a boiled egg, served in a cup. In fact, this type of egg is often called a Frühstücksei – or breakfast egg.

They can be plain or colourful, classy or flashy, plastic, porcelain and stainless steel. Some egg cups even have their own spoon and mini salt shaker.

The “Huhn” or “Chicken” egg cup is a particular favourite. It was produced by the brand Sonja Plastic in the GDR from the 1970s and is now considered a design classic.

Vocabulary

folder – (der) Ordner

shelf – (das) Regal

filing system – (das) Ablagesystem

plant – (die) Pflanze

egg cup – (der) Eierbecher

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

SHOW COMMENTS