Where in Germany do people have the highest disposable income?

An economic study has shown huge regional differences in income throughout Germany. So which parts of the country have the most to spend each month, and which are feeling the squeeze?

Published: 22 April 2022 13:02 CEST
Two high-rise buildings in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia.
Two high-rise buildings in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A study by the Economic and Social Sciences Institute (WSI) of the Hans-Böckler foundation reveals stark regional differences in disposable income in Germany. In some cases, households had as much as double the spending money of those in other parts of the country. 

Here’s where people have the most – and least – disposable income each month.

What is disposable income?

The WSI calculated disposable income as the sum of income from wealth and employment, minus social contributions, income taxes, property taxes and other direct benefits or taxes.

What’s left is the income which private households can either spend on consumer goods or save.

The study, which was based on the most recent available national accounts data for 2019, looked at the disposable income of all of the 401 counties, districts and cities across Germany.

Which regions have the highest and lowest disposable incomes?

The study found that the regions with the highest disposable incomes were in the southern states.

Heilbronn in Baden-Württemberg had the highest disposable income of all 401 German counties and independent cities – with an average per capita disposable income of €42,275. The district of Starnberg in Bayern followed in second place with €38,509.

By comparison, per capita incomes in the cities of Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg in North Rhine-Westphalia were less than half as high, at €17,015 and €17,741 respectively. These regions had the lowest disposable income in the country. 

The study also found that, more than thirty years since German reunification, the eastern regions continue to lag behind those in the west in terms of wages.

According to the WSI, the Potsdam-Mittelmark district is the only district in the former east where the disposable per capita income of €24,127 exceeds the national average of €23,706.

Do regional price differences balance things out?

The study also showed that regionally different price levels contribute to a certain levelling out of disposable incomes, as regions with high incomes also tend to have higher rents and other living costs.

“People then have more money in their wallets, but they cannot afford more to the same extent,” WSI scientist Toralf Pusch explained.

Therefore, incomes in the eastern states, adjusted for purchasing power, are generally somewhat higher than the per capita amounts would suggest.

That could explain why, even after price adjustment, the cities of Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg in western Germany continue to be at the very bottom of the list.

Saxon-Anhalt’s Halle an der Saale, on the other hand, which has an average disposable income of only €18,527, benefits from the lower prices in the east.

German Agriculture Minister wants to scrap VAT on fresh food

The German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) has joined consumer groups in calling for temporarily scrapping VAT on fruits and vegetables to help ease the cost-of-living crisis for the poorest households.

Published: 22 April 2022 10:14 CEST
In response to the significant increases in food prices in recent months, social and consumer groups have been calling for the abolition of value-added tax on certain fresh foods.

The calls follow a recent amendment to EU law, which makes it now theoretically possible for member states to scrap VAT on fresh food.

Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) has now also come out in favour of these proposals, saying he personally supports the renewed calls for the abolition of VAT on fruit, vegetables and pulses (such as beans, lentils and peas).

Özdemir told the German Press Agency: “In the debate on the first relief package, I had already indicated that a reduction in VAT on healthy foods would particularly benefit those who have little or no financial leeway.”

“If we make fruit and vegetables cheaper, we not only relieve consumers comparatively inexpensively, but we would also promote a healthy diet,” the Green politician said.

However, he added that putting such a measure into action would be a matter for the Ministry of Finance.

A temporary scrap of value-added tax on fresh food could help people with low incomes in particular as, according to the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), they spend a larger proportion of their monthly income on food than people with high incomes.

President of the DIW, Marcel Fratzscher, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper: “The German government should temporarily abolish the reduced VAT rate of seven percent, as this would make food and other basic necessities cheaper, and help people quickly and unbureaucratically.”

Criticism from economists and retailers

The proposed measure has received criticism from some quarters, however.

Vice president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Stefan Kooths, told the Rheinischer Post newspaper that that rising prices reflect greater shortages that the state cannot eliminate.

“If the state wants to effectively do something about higher food prices, it should think about freeing up farmland,” he said.

The German Trade Association (HDE) also criticised the proposal. They said that an end of to food VAT – a so-called “flat” tax that charges the same to all households regardless of income – would favour those who are able to manage cope with the rising prices.

“Instead, the federal government should increase state benefits accordingly and, if necessary, make appropriate improvements in its relief package,” they said.

