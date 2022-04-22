Read news from:
LIVING IN GERMANY

Five things you’ll find in (almost) every German home

If you have German friends, you're bound to have come across a number of these items in their home.

Published: 22 April 2022 17:31 CEST
Wooden egg cups decorated with bunnies.
Wooden egg cups decorated with bunnies. Photo: picture alliance / Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Monika Skolimowska

Slippers

An employee of an internet startup wears slippers while working in Berlin.

An employee of an internet startup wears slippers while working in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Emily Wabitsch

The first thing you’ll notice when entering most German homes is a collection of shoes by the front door. 

Though not every German will insist on the removal of Straßenschuhe (street shoes) when entering their homes, they will usually have some comfy, warm Hauschuhe (slippers) ready to hop into. 

Households which are particularly hygiene-conscious will usually have pairs for the whole family and for guests too.

A collection of empty bottles

Various deposit bottles in front of and in a box on the floor.

Various deposit bottles in front of and in a box on the floor. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

One of the things that people are usually pleasantly surprised by when they first move to Germany is the Pfandflasche (deposit bottle) system, whereby you can return cans and plastic and glass bottles for a partial refund. 

Though not every bottle is a Pfandflasche, those that qualify are usually collected by German households to be taken back to the supermarket and processed at the sorting machine in exchange for some cash or money off their shopping. 

A filing system

A woman takes a folder from a shelf.

A woman takes a folder from a shelf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

From the odd folder to a full cabinet, the majority of Germans will have some sort of filing system in their homes. 

This is because Germans tend to take their laws and regulations very seriously, and so, tax returns, invoices, and expense slips need to be saved for years – which usually requires at least a few folders. 

The need for home-filing is also due to the fact that most German authorities still favour paper communications over e-mail, meaning that most households have an abundance of paper correspondence to deal with.

A plant

House plants on a window ledge.

House plants on a window ledge. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

Whether it’s a green jungle in the living room, a flowery balcony paradise or a solitary cactus in the bathroom, most German households will have some sort of plant. This is especially important for people in flats who have to get a little bit creative to create the feeling of having their own garden. 

survey from 2020 showed that an incredible 74 percent of Germans own a house plant, with hardly any difference in ownership between men and women.

Egg cups

Egg cups in the shape of chickens, of the classic GDR design.

Egg cups in the shape of chickens, of the classic GDR design. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Stefan Sauer

No proper German breakfast would be complete without a boiled egg, served in a cup. In fact, this type of egg is often called a Frühstücksei – or breakfast egg.

They can be plain or colourful, classy or flashy, plastic, porcelain and stainless steel. Some egg cups even have their own spoon and mini salt shaker.

The “Huhn” or “Chicken” egg cup is a particular favourite. It was produced by the brand Sonja Plastic in the GDR from the 1970s and is now considered a design classic.

Vocabulary

folder – (der) Ordner

shelf – (das) Regal

filing system – (das) Ablagesystem

plant – (die) Pflanze

egg cup – (der) Eierbecher

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Member comments

RENTING

REVEALED: The most – and least – popular landlords in Germany

A new survey of the 10 largest landlords in Germany has revealed the nation's most - and least - favourite letting companies. How has your landlord scored?

Published: 17 March 2022 15:42 CET
REVEALED: The most - and least - popular landlords in Germany

It’s well known that the majority of people in Germany are tenants, and though there are number of small letting agents, the market is mostly dominated by a few large corporations.

You’ve probably heard names like Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen crop up in headlines about the housing crisis, rent caps and campaigns for expropriation. You may have even rented from one or two of them. 

What’s often overlooked is that the landlord you end up with can make a huge difference to your satisfaction as a tenant. But how do you know if you’re picking the right one?

This question was investigated by consumer rights firm Rightmart Rechtsanwälte, who conducted a survey of 13,500 Google reviews of the top 10 landlords in Germany. 

Overall, the verdict wasn’t particularly positive, with the landlords averaging 2.8 out of 5 stars across all the reviews. But there were significant differences across the spectrum. 

Vonovia is the ‘least popular landlord’

Housing conglomerate Vonovia, which describes itself as “Germany’s leading residential real estate company”, received the worst rating of any of the 10 landlords. Of around 2,180 reviews, the company received an average star rating of just 2.21 stars. 

Having completed its acquisition of fellow major landlord Deutsche Wohnen last year, the company currently owns around two percent of Germany’s rental housing stock. 

Berlin-based letting agent Adler Real Estate, which owns around 52,000 properties, came in second to last with an average of 2.34 stars on Google across 897 reviews.

LEG Immobilien Group also got a clear thumbs down from the reviewers, coming in third-last place in Rightmart’s study. Of a total of 1,326 ratings, the company received an average of 2.53 stars.

Somewhat surprisingly for anyone following the Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co. campaign in Berlin (a campaign to bring the properties of major landlords into state hands), the most public target of the campaign came fourth-last in terms of tenant satisfaction. Coming just behind LEG, Deutsche Wohnen received an average star rating of 2.56 out of a total of 2,158 reviews. 

German landlord ranking

The largest landlords in Germany rated by customer satisfaction. Source: Rightmart Rechtsanwälte

Hogowe comes out on top 

On the other side of the spectrum, Hogowe – one of Berlin’s six municipal housing associations – was ranked highest among any of the landlords in terms of customer satisfaction.

The housing association, which says it wants to help create a “Berlin worth living in now and the future”, managed a highly respectable 3.54 stars across a total of 1,726 Google reviews.

Fellow state housing association DeGeWo came in joint second place alongside TAG Immobilien, with both companies receiving 3.44 stars on the back of 26 and 1,126 ratings respectively.

In third place is the housing company Vivawest, which rents out properties in western German states like North Rhine-Westphalia. With 1,834 ratings, the company comes in at 3.36 stars.

It’s worth keeping in mind that the study focussed on large landlords. Smaller companies were left out of the ratings, but you may be able to search for other reviews left online if you want to see how your landlord or Hausverwaltung (property management) compares.

Tips for dealing with landlords

According to Jan Frederik Strasmann, managing partner of Rightmart Rechtsanwälte, the results of the survey show just how difficult it can be to navigate the tenant-landlord relationship successfully. 

“The relationship between tenants and landlords can become very emotional, as in many cases it is about one’s own home and one’s private retreat,” he explained. “For this reason – and because Germany is a country of tenants – legislators have set very clear rules for most situations.”

Though heated disputes can still arise as a result of things like rent increases or service charges, Strasmann recommends keeping the following four tips in mind to ensure that a fair legal solution can be found:

  • Tenants should never let themselves be led by emotions when taking action, but should always keep a cool head

  • Contract amendments should never be signed hastily or under pressure, as these amendments will still be valid even if the tenant regrets agreeing to them at a later date

  • In the event of a dispute, communication should usually handled by a lawyer specialising in tenancy law, as untrained consumers can easily make mistakes that could have serious consequences

  • To be properly protected, it is advisable to take out a legal expenses insurance contract that also covers tenancy law or join a tenants’ association. That way tenants can have peace of mind in case disputes arise

Useful vocabulary 

housing companies – (die) Wohnungsunternehmen 

landlord – (der) Vermieter 

rating – (die) Bewertung 

satisfied – zufrieden 

most popular – beliebsten 

in the case of a dispute – im Streitfall 

hastily – voreilig 

Have your say 

Which landlords would you recommend to people looking to rent in Germany, and why? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

