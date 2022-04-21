Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal urge French to vote for Macron

The leaders of Germany, Portugal and Spain on Thursday urged France to back centrist President Emmanuel Macron against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in elections this weekend, in a highly unusual intervention in the domestic politics of a fellow EU state.

Published: 21 April 2022 14:17 CEST
Leaders of Germany, Spain and Portugal urge French to vote for Macron
Left to right, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa have written an open letter urging support for Emmanuel Macron in the French elections. Photo by Geert Vanden Wijngaert / POOL / AFP

The run-off vote on Sunday is “for us not an election like others,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez wrote in the Le Monde daily

France faces a “choice between a democratic candidate… and a candidate of the extreme right who openly joins ranks with those who attack our liberty and democracy,” they said.

They expressed hope the French will choose a France that has been a “beacon of democracy”.

“It is this France that is also on the ballot paper on April 24th,” they said.

The three leaders said that populists and extreme right figures across Europe had turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “ideological and political model and echoed his nationalist claims.”

Le Pen met Putin in the Kremlin in 2017 and accepted Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, while her party also took a loan from a Russian-Czech bank.

She has since changed her tone and condemned the invasion, a stance she repeated on Wednesday night’s TV debate with Macron.

But the three leaders said: “We should not forget it, even if these politicians now try to take their distance from the Russian aggressor.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Co-leader of Germany’s Left party steps down

After just over a year in the role, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, the co-leader of Germany’s left-wing Linke party, has resigned.

Published: 21 April 2022 10:52 CEST
Co-leader of Germany's Left party steps down

The co-leader of Germany’s democratic socialist party, Die Linke (The Left), announced her resignation with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Susanne Hennig-Wellsow took up the shared role in February 2021 along with Janine Wissler – who will, for now, lead the party alone. 

With 39 seats, the Left are the smallest party in the German Bundestag. In the federal elections in 2021, they won only 4.9 percent of the vote – a drop of almost half from the previous election in 2017.

In a statement published on her own website, Hennig-Wellsow cited her private life, the handling of sexism in her own party, and the urgently needed renewal of the party as the main reasons for her resignation.

READ ALSO: German minister quits over family vacation after floods

The Left are currently being rocked by a sexism scandal, with Spiegel reporting last week that there had been alleged cases of sexualized violence and a “toxic macho culture” in the Hessen branch of the party. 

In her resignation statement, Hennig-Wellsow said that the way sexism was dealt with in the party’s own ranks revealed “glaring deficits” and apologised to those affected.

The sexism allegations were also the subject of a crisis meeting of the Left’s executive committee on Wednesday evening.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany, we need to talk about sexism

“The past months have been one of the most difficult phases in the history of our party,” Hennig-Wellsow wrote in her resignation statement, “Renewal is all the more necessary, and this renewal needs new faces to be credible.”

Summarising the state of the party, she said: “We were unable to deliver on the promise of being part of a forward-thinking political change because of our own weaknesses… too few people believed us to be willing and able to actively change this country for the better.”

SHOW COMMENTS