German finance minister tests positive for Covid during US trip

Leader of the FDP and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner caught the virus while in Washington.

Published: 21 April 2022 09:12 CEST
Christian Lindner, parliamentary group leader and party chairman of the FDP, wearing an FFP2 mask.
Christian Lindner, parliamentary group leader and party chairman of the FDP, wearing an FFP2 mask. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Germany’s finance minister tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday while in the US capital Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, a ministry official said.

Christian Lindner participated in a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank presidents as well as a G7 meeting before receiving the positive result, the official said. Germany currently holds the G7 presidency.

“The minister is okay. He has only mild symptoms,” the ministry official added.

It was unclear whether Lindner would return to Berlin on Thursday as planned.

Tests before his flight from Berlin to Washington on Tuesday and in Washington Wednesday were negative, before he tested positive in the evening, according to the ministry.

Putin bears responsibility for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine, says Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine that have already left thousands of civilians dead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 20:10 CEST
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a blatant breach of international law,” Scholz told reporters following virtual talks with Western leaders on the conflict.

“The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility,” he said.

“We feel immense grief for the victims and also, it must be said, great anger towards the Russian president and this senseless war.”

Scholz, who is facing growing pressure at home to authorise sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, said a “new phase” had begun in the conflict with Russia’s fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine. 

But despite being repeatedly pressed by reporters on the question of sending tanks, fighter jets or other heavy weapons, Scholz remained vague.

The Social Democrat reiterated that NATO would not get involved in the conflict, but said Western allies were united in their resolve to support Ukraine.

Germany has already shipped anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition and other defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz’s government has also pledged more than a billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine so that the government in Kyiv can buy the weapons it needs to fight back.

But Scholz said Germany would not “go it alone” on weapons, and that any decisions would be made in close cooperation with “friends and allies”.

He raised the possibility of eastern European partners sending older, Russia-made “weapons systems” to Ukraine, because these would be familiar to Ukrainian troops and could be used immediately.

He also said Ukraine had been asked to draw up a list of weapons it needs that could possibly be bought from the defence industry directly.

Scholz and his centre-left SPD party have for weeks argued that sending heavy weapons would risk a spiral of escalation that could see other countries attacked.

But mounting reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine have fuelled calls for Scholz to take a tougher stance, even among his two coalition partners, and growing criticism of his cautious approach. 

MP Anton Hofreiter from the Green party accused the chancellor of failing “to show enough leadership”.

Lawmaker Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the liberal FDP, said Germany should not be guided by fear of escalation, because “Putin is unpredictable anyway”.

