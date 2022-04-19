Read news from:
Austria
Trade unions call for more financial help for German pensioners 

Leaders of senior citizen groups in trade unions are calling for more financial assistance for pensioners in Germany in light of the rising cost of living. 

Published: 19 April 2022 13:16 CEST
An elderly woman counts money.
An elderly woman counts money. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

In the last two months, the German coalition government has put together two relief packages to ease the financial burden of the cost-of-living crisis on German households. 

However, the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) recently found that pensioners are one of the groups that will benefit the least from these measures. There are now calls for the government to afford special relief to pensioners. 

Around 1.2 million pensioners in Germany belong to the German Federation of Trade Unions. 

The Federal Senior Citizens’ Representative of the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), Klaus Beck, recently told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) that the planned energy price lump sum of €300 should not only be paid to those in employment but also to retirees and pensioners.

The fact that pensions are due to increase by more than five percent on July 1st does not count, he said. “Hubertus Heil (Federal Minister of Labour) is kicking the pensioners in Germany hard in the shins with this argument. The pension increase is fixed by law, it is based on the collective wage agreements of the past years.” 

Last week, Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Economics, Bernd Buchholz, also called for the one-off lump sum to be given to non-taxpaying pensioners. 

“Pensioners are also affected by rising costs, but a large proportion of them hardly benefit from the measures in the relief package,” he told the German Press Agency.

The chairwoman of the federal senior management of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), Annegret Pawlitz, also called for swift action to ease the financial burden on pensioners.

“Many pensioners live in rural areas and are particularly affected by rising fuel and energy prices. The flat-rate relief must come urgently,” she told RND.

Esken: Relief package ‘will benefit pensioners’

The traffic-light coalition has rejected claims that pensioners have been forgotten in its two energy relief packages.

Writing on Twitter a few days after the latest package was announced, Saskia Esken, co-leader of the SPD, said the measures were designed to be “broad-based” and to “reach those who need support as quickly and precisely as possible”.

“Many measures benefit everyone, including pensioners and students/apprentices, and some also benefit businesses,” she wrote. “These include the EEG levy, which permanently reduces electricity prices, while less fuel tax and subsidies for public transport tickets reduce mobility costs for three months.”

According to Esken, pensioners on low incomes will benefit from a €200 heating allowance for people who receive housing benefit or basic income support (Grundsicherung).

They should also see more money in their pocket due to an increase in the annual tax-free allowance and various other tax breaks, she said. 

POVERTY

German food banks struggle to cope with rising demand

The war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living has led to food banks in Germany almost reaching their limit. 

Published: 19 April 2022 11:10 CEST
German food banks struggle to cope with rising demand

The number of people going to food banks in Germany is on the rise.

There are over 960 food banks across Germany which rescue surplus food, organise donations from supermarkets and distribute these to people in need.

Demand for the service, which provides free groceries for those in need, began rising last December, but has sharply increased since February this year as the cost-of-living crisis began to hit. 

Since March, demand has risen even further as inflation reached a forty-year high of 7.3 percent and more and more families who have fled the war in Ukraine are also turning to food banks for help.

The food banks in big cities, in particular, are seeing more demand for their services, according to the Federal Association of Food Banks. In Berlin, for example, they report lots of new customers from Ukraine. 

But the rise in demand is happening all over the country. Wolfram Schreiner, the managing director of the food bank in Kusel in Rhineland-Palatinate – a town with less than 5,000 inhabitants – recently told Taggeschau that more 100 new customers have used their foodbank in the last eight weeks.

Increasing pressure on food banks

The nationwide increase in demand, combined with rising fuel and grocery costs, as well as food shortages, is beginning to impact the food banks themselves, with many reporting that they are stretched to their limit. 

A long-term volunteer at Frankfurt’s biggest food bank told die Zeit that donations from supermarkets have recently fallen by between 60 and 70 percent, as the supermarkets are having to plan more carefully and are having fewer leftovers. 

As Jochen Brühl, Chairman of the Federal Association of Food Banks, explained: “The sharp rise in fuel and energy prices is causing high additional costs that food banks cannot cope with without additional donations.” 

The Covid pandemic is also causing food banks to struggle, says Brühl: “We have 60,000 volunteers doing incredible work. But many have put their activities on hold because of Covid – simply out of fear of infection.” 

In order to ease the situation, the Federal Association of Food Banks is calling on the German government to provide a €100 monthly subsidy for those claiming housing benefits and receiving the basic old-age pension.

They are also appealing for financial donations as well as food, as increased energy and fuel costs have already forced some food banks to suspend or limit their services.

The long term goal, however, must be to reduce the demand for food banks, said Jochen Brühl: “Feeding people is the task of the state. We from the food banks are only a support – we are not a lifetime assistance. Our concern is to support people in need in the short term”.

Vocabulary

Food bank = (die) Tafel

demand = (die) Nachfrage

donation = (die) Spende

steigen = to increase

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

