German politician in hot seat over controversial gas pipeline support

German regional premier Manuela Schwesig was on Tuesday battling mounting pressure over her support for the now-halted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Published: 19 April 2022 15:50 CEST
Manuela Schwesig (SPD), state premier of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner

Critics have accused her of being a Russian “stooge” as for years, Schwesig was among prominent supporters of the pipeline, highlighting the jobs and investment it would bring.

Nord Stream 2 was set to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany via its northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Schwesig is the premier.

But in February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz scrapped the project in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“The entanglement between (Schwesig’s) state government and the Russian state-owned corporation Gazprom has always been disastrous and must now finally be dealt with,” Green party co-leader Omid Nouripour told the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

The decision to scrap the project was welcomed by Western allies, who had long warned Germany that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the pipeline as a geopolitical weapon.

Schwesig herself has since said it was “a mistake” to continue backing the project despite growing unease with Putin’s motives.

But that admission has done little to quiet critics, who have slammed Schwesig for her perceived Moscow-friendly business stance. Her ties to former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who is himself under fire for his Russian gas lobbying, have also come under scrutiny.

German media have also raised questions about Schwesig’s role in helping to set up a “Climate Foundation” whose aim, they allege, was to shield companies involved in building Nord Stream 2 from US sanctions.

Opposition politicians from the centre-right CDU party have said Schwesig should step down.

The ecologist Greens, who are part of Scholz’s coalition government, have called for an inquiry into Schwesig’s role in championing the pipeline.

“How the government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania made itself a stooge of Nord Stream 2… urgently needs to be clarified,” Green MP Anton Hofreiter said.

A parliamentary inquiry is “absolutely necessary”, he added.

A spokesman for Schwesig has dismissed the accusations, telling Der Spiegel weekly it was “absurd” to paint the regional prime minister as close to the Kremlin, and that Nord Stream 2 had also been supported by the federal government in Berlin.

UKRAINE

Germany to provide over 1 billion euros’ military aid to Ukraine

The German government on Friday said it plans to release more than a billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, amid complaints by Kyiv it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin.

Published: 16 April 2022 12:31 CEST
Updated: 16 April 2022 16:31 CEST
The funds will feature in a supplementary budget for this year.

In total, taking into account all countries, Berlin has decided to increase its international aid in the defence sector “to two billion euros” with “the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favour of Ukraine”, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

This envelope of two billion euros “will go mainly to Ukraine”, Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Twitter.

The funds must be used by Ukraine to mainly finance purchases of military equipment.

The move follows growing criticism from Ukraine, and some EU partners such as Poland and the Baltic States, of an apparent lack of support in terms of armaments to Kyiv.

Diplomatic feathers were ruffled earlier in the week after Kyiv rejected a proposed visit by Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a former foreign minister who recently acknowledged “errors” in a too conciliatory
stance toward Moscow in the past.

The Ukrainian presidency instead said it wanted to welcome Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv, but the chancellor indicated he had no plans to visit any time soon.

The spat came as Scholz faced pressure to step up support for Ukraine.

He has come under fire at home for his hesitancy over sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, despite his dramatic U-turn on Germany’s defence policy prompted by Russia’s invasion.

Following visits to Kyiv by several other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, critics asked why Scholz himself was not making the trip.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, said a Scholz trip to Kyiv would send a “strong signal”, while the opposition CDU has urged him to “get an idea of the situation on the ground”.

Even a member of Scholz’s ruling coalition, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the liberal FDP, suggested in an interview with the business daily Handelsblatt on Monday that Scholz should “start using his powers of direction
and leadership”.

