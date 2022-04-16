Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Germany to provide over 1 billion euros’ military aid to Ukraine

The German government on Friday said it plans to release more than a billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, amid complaints by Kyiv it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin.

Published: 16 April 2022 12:31 CEST
Updated: 16 April 2022 16:31 CEST
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Barvinkove, eastern Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Barvinkove, eastern Ukraine, on April 15, 2022. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

The funds will feature in a supplementary budget for this year.

In total, taking into account all countries, Berlin has decided to increase its international aid in the defence sector “to two billion euros” with “the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favour of Ukraine”, a government spokeswoman told AFP.

This envelope of two billion euros “will go mainly to Ukraine”, Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Twitter.

The funds must be used by Ukraine to mainly finance purchases of military equipment.

The move follows growing criticism from Ukraine, and some EU partners such as Poland and the Baltic States, of an apparent lack of support in terms of armaments to Kyiv.

Diplomatic feathers were ruffled earlier in the week after Kyiv rejected a proposed visit by Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a former foreign minister who recently acknowledged “errors” in a too conciliatory
stance toward Moscow in the past.

The Ukrainian presidency instead said it wanted to welcome Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv, but the chancellor indicated he had no plans to visit any time soon.

The spat came as Scholz faced pressure to step up support for Ukraine.

He has come under fire at home for his hesitancy over sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, despite his dramatic U-turn on Germany’s defence policy prompted by Russia’s invasion.

Following visits to Kyiv by several other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, critics asked why Scholz himself was not making the trip.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, said a Scholz trip to Kyiv would send a “strong signal”, while the opposition CDU has urged him to “get an idea of the situation on the ground”.

Even a member of Scholz’s ruling coalition, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the liberal FDP, suggested in an interview with the business daily Handelsblatt on Monday that Scholz should “start using his powers of direction
and leadership”.

UKRAINE

Germany releases billions to move away from Russian gas

Germany has released nearly three billion euros ($3.2 billion) to acquire floating liquefied natural gas import terminals, the finance ministry said Friday, as it seeks to move away from dependence on Russian gas.

Published: 16 April 2022 09:11 CEST
“Dependence on Russian energy imports must be reduced quickly and sustainably,” tweeted Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

“Floating LNG terminals make an important contribution to this, for which we must provide funding,” he added.

A total of 2.94 billion euros has been made available for the lease of these huge LNG carriers, the finance ministry told AFP.

Europe, and Germany in particular, is counting on LNG to reduce its dependence on Russian imports after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some 20 countries export this liquefied gas which is transported by ship, and whose three largest suppliers are Australia, Qatar and the United States.

Liquefied to take up less space, the LNG is regasified on arrival for distribution.

The mobile terminals, known as Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU), allow for converting LNG carried by a tanker into gas and injecting it into the pipeline network.

Last week European countries announced expanded efforts to wean themselves off Russian gas.

Russia is a major fossil fuel producer and accounted for around 45 percent of the European Union’s gas imports last year, but the bloc is under pressure to impose sanctions on oil and gas imports from Moscow.

In recent years, Germany has imported an average of 55 percent of its gas from Russia via onshore pipelines.

This share was reduced to 40 percent by the end of the first quarter of 2022, in favour of higher imports from the Netherlands, Norway and of LNG, according to the economy ministry.

Unlike several European countries, however, Germany does not have an onshore terminal to process imported liquefied gas.

For the time being, it relies on terminals in other EU countries, which limits its import capacity.

According to German media reports, the government is considering, in conjunction with private partners, the rental of three or four ships that would be positioned in North Sea or Baltic ports for this purpose.

Some of these facilities could be in operation by next winter.

The government does not consider it realistic to be able to do without Russian gas before mid-2024.

