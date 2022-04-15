German minister wants people to ‘annoy Putin’ by cutting gas use

Habeck said in an interview with the Funke newspaper group published on Friday that people can take “very simple” measures to reduce consumption.

“As a general rule, I would say that we can always save 10 percent” on energy, he said.

He suggested that people can make savings by closing curtains to avoid heat loss at night and lowering their temperature settings by one degree.

“I urge each and everyone to save on energy right now,” said Habeck, a Green Party politician who is also Germany’s climate minister.

“If over Easter we can ride a bike or take the train, that’s good, too. It spares your pocketbook and annoys Putin,” Habeck said.

Germany has resisted calls within the European Union to ban Russian gas, with leading economic institutes warning that it would send the country into a sharp recession.

Germany has reduced its share of Russian gas imports from 55 percent before the war to 40 percent.

Habeck said last week that it would likely take until mid-2024 for Europe’s top economy to wean itself off Russian deliveries.

German officials have also triggered an emergency plan in anticipation of a gas shortage, which could result in gas rationing among households and businesses.