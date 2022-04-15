Read news from:
German minister wants people to ‘annoy Putin’ by cutting gas use

German economy minister Robert Habeck is urging compatriots to take steps to save on energy because it "annoys Putin", as the country aims to reduce its dependence on Russian gas over the Ukraine war.

Published: 15 April 2022 15:46 CEST
Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck speaks in Berlin on Wednesday.
Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck speaking in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

 Habeck said in an interview with the Funke newspaper group published on Friday that people can take “very simple” measures to reduce consumption.

“As a general rule, I would say that we can always save 10 percent” on energy, he said.

He suggested that people can make savings by closing curtains to avoid heat loss at night and lowering their temperature settings by one degree.

“I urge each and everyone to save on energy right now,” said Habeck, a Green Party politician who is also Germany’s climate minister.

“If over Easter we can ride a bike or take the train, that’s good, too. It spares your pocketbook and annoys Putin,” Habeck said.

Germany has resisted calls within the European Union to ban Russian gas, with leading economic institutes warning that it would send the country into a sharp recession.

Germany has reduced its share of Russian gas imports from 55 percent before the war to 40 percent.

Habeck said last week that it would likely take until mid-2024 for Europe’s top economy to wean itself off Russian deliveries.

German officials have also triggered an emergency plan in anticipation of a gas shortage, which could result in gas rationing among households and businesses.

UKRAINE

Germany seizes world’s largest yacht owned by Russian oligarch

Germany has officially confiscated the world's largest super yacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, police sources said on Thursday. The confiscation is part of sanctions against Moscow following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Published: 15 April 2022 12:43 CEST
The 156-metre (1,680-feet) long “Dilbar” has an estimated value of $600 million (555 million euros) according to Forbes magazine.

Since last October the boat has been docked for repairs in a Hamburg shipyard.

German customs had been eyeing the superyacht for several weeks, but could not formally seize it earlier due to a legal imbroglio over its ownership.

Eventually the German Federal Judicial Police indicated that they had succeeded “after lengthy investigations, and in spite of concealment via offshore companies, in identifying the owner of the M/S Dilbar and it is Gulbakhor Ismailova, the sister of Alisher Usmanov”.

“The luxury yacht is now under the sanctions regime and so could be confiscated in Hamburg,” police added on Twitter.

The Russian billionaire and his sister are both targeted by European sanctions against Russian oligarchs as well as members of their families.

Usmanov, 68, was ranked sixth in the Sunday Times’ list of the richest people in the UK in 2021.

He is one of dozens of Russian oligarchs hit by Western sanctions since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, English Premier League football club Everton suspended its sponsorship agreements with several companies in which Usmanov held shares.

The confiscation of the “Dilbar” is just the latest in a string of seizures of Russian superyachts under the Western sanctions.

