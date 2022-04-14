3G rules scrapped in northeast Germany

Residents of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were no longer expected to show a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination or recovery on Thursday after the state government abolished the 3G entry requirement.

The 3G door checks will now only exist at the entrance to hospitals and care homes.

In the state’s night clubs the stricter 2G plus rules will remain in force, meaning that people who want to go out dancing will have to show proof of vaccination or recovery as well as a negative test result.

READ ALSO: Bavaria cuts Covid quarantine time to five days

Masks will still also be required in most indoor areas, while the maintenance of social distancing rules means that there will still be limits on the number of people allowed into a venue.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg were the only two German states that decided to keep their Covid restrictions in place when a new Disease Control Law came into effect at the beginning of April.

Both states decided to make use of a clause in the new law that allowed them to declare the whole state to be a “hotspot” due to the fact that their hospitals were still under strain.

Hamburg has decided to maintain its Covid restrictions until at least the end of April.

Infection rate falls nationwide

Germany’s 7-day incidence of infection continued to decline on Thursday, with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) putting the value at 1,016 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week-long period. A week ago the value stood at 1,251.

In total, a further 165,368 positive PCR tests were reported to the agency by Thursday morning, bringing the total number of recorded infections since the pandemic began to 23.2 million.

A further 310 deaths were also recorded in connection with a Covid infection.

READ ALSO: What are Germany’s new Covid workplace rules?