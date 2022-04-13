Read news from:
Suspected neo-Nazi charged with plotting German ‘race war’

German federal prosecutors said Wednesday said they had charged a suspected neo-Nazi with attempting to set off a "race war" in Germany with planned attacks using explosives and guns.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:05 CEST
"Attorney General at the Federal Supreme Court" is written on a sign at the entrance to the Federal Prosecutor's Office building. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt

A week after authorities swooped on alleged far-right militant cells in raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office named the suspect only as Marvin E. and said he had been in detention since September 2021.

Marvin E., whose age was not provided but who was a minor at the time, now faces charges of attempting to form a terrorist organisation, as well as preparation of a grievous seditious attack and various weapons law violations.

Prosecutors said in a statement that he “shares the ideology” of Atomwaffen Division (Atomic Weapons Division, AWD), an international neo-Nazi terrorist network founded in 2015 in the United States.

Marvin E. intended from the summer of 2021 to launch “a civil race war” over the next three years “to preserve the white population”, they said.

He is believed to have researched the acquisition of firearms and built “unconventional” bombs with components bought online, while seeking to start his own local chapter of AWD and recruit members.

AWD is believed to espouse “racist, anti-Semitic and National Socialist views” and plot attacks against Jews, Muslims and other purported enemies with an aim of destabilising Western democratic states.

Last week’s raids also targeted suspected members of the group and other far-right extremist organisations, leading to four arrests.

In what Der Spiegel magazine called “the biggest blow against the militant neo-Nazi scene in the recent past”, the federal prosecutor’s office said more than 1,000 officers raided the homes of 50 suspects in 11 states.

Germany’s centre-left-led government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December pledging a decisive fight against far-right militants after criticism that the previous administration had been lax on neo-Nazi violence.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said when she was appointed that her top priority would be tackling the country’s “biggest threat: right-wing extremism” after a series of deadly far-right attacks.

Crime in Germany falls to lowest level in 30 years

The number of crimes reported to the German police force has fallen for the fifth year in a row.

Published: 11 April 2022 15:34 CEST
Crime in Germany falls to lowest level in 30 years

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), around 5.05 million criminal offences were reported to the authorities last year, representing the lowest number since 1992.

From 1993 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2016, more than six million crimes were reported in Germany on an annual basis. Crime levels fell by around five percent between 2020 and 2021, while the number of crimes solved by the police increased to around 58 percent of cases. 

Around 1,890,000 suspects were identified – two-thirds of whom were male.

According to the BKA, the lower crime rates are a knock-on effect of the Covid pandemic and its ensuing restrictions on public life.

Due to measures such as lockdowns, curfews and closures of public venues, would-be criminals had much less opportunity to commit crime in 2021.

The number of registered thefts fell by about 11.8 percent compared to the previous year, and assaults also decreased by about ten percent.

On the other hand, the Covid restrictions led to a shift of offences to the internet or the home.

In the area of cybercrime, almost 16,000 more cases were counted in 2021 than in 2020 – an increase of 12.1 percent.

Illegal distribution of pornographic content increased by 87.8 per cent, while the distribution of child pornography more than doubled and child abuse cases rose by six percent.

“The crime statistics show a positive development in most areas,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. “The consistent increase in the rate of crimes solved shows that the strengthening of the police is paying off.

“However, the appalling extent of sexualised violence against children is for me a clear mandate to act with all consistency. For me, combating the sexual abuse of children and the dissemination of heinous abuse photos and videos via the internet is a top priority.”

To tackle this growing issue, Faeser said the Interior Ministry would strengthen the role of the Federal Criminal Police Office and improve data analysis and AI capabilities for investigating crimes against children. 

“My goal is clear: no perpetrator should feel safe,” she said. 

Vocabulary

crime – (die) Straftat 

restrictions – (die) Einschränkungen

to fall / decrease – sinken 

appalling – entsetzlich 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

