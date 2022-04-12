Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Pressure grows on Scholz as German delegation visits Ukraine

Pressure was mounting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to show more leadership over the war in Ukraine as critics demanded he visit Kyiv and provide more weapons to the war-torn country.

Published: 12 April 2022 12:42 CEST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) speak at a cabinet meeting
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) speak at a cabinet meeting in Berlin on April 12th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Reuters/POOL | Annegret Hilse

In the first trip by a high-level German government delegation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, three top politicians were due to travel to Ukraine on Tuesday, a source told AFP.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the liberal FDP, Michael Roth of Scholz’s Social Democrats and Anton Hofreiter of the Greens were meeting members of the Ukrainian parliament in the west of the country, the source said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel magazine.

A spokesman for Roth said they were “on their way to Ukraine”, without giving further details “for security reasons”.

The visit from the heads of the German parliament’s committees on defence, foreign affairs and Europe, respectively, is the first trip by a high-level German government delegation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Scholz under fire after Zelensky’s fierce appeal

But following visits by several other leaders in recent days, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, critics have asked why Scholz himself is not making the trip.

While Johnson was “walking side by side with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv” on Saturday, “Scholz was waving at an election campaign rally in Lübeck” ahead of an upcoming regional vote, the Bild daily noted.

“I wish our chancellor would follow (the example of the other leaders) and get an idea of the situation on the ground,” said the conservative foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter.

 ‘Strong signal’ 

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, has said a Scholz trip to Kyiv would send a “strong signal”, while the opposition CDU has urged him to “get an idea of the situation on the ground”.

Even Strack-Zimmermann, a member of Scholz’s ruling coalition, suggested in an interview with the business daily Handelsblatt on Monday that he should “start using his powers of direction and leadership”.

In office as chancellor since December, Scholz has often been mocked for his taciturn demeanour and was once dubbed “Scholzomat” for his boring, robotic speeches.

He suffered his first embarrassing defeat in parliament earlier this month, with lawmakers voting down a government-backed proposal for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

The chancellor has also come under fire for his hesitancy over sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, despite his dramatic U-turn on Germany’s defence policy prompted by Russia’s invasion.

READ ALSO: Zeitenwende: How war in Ukraine has sparked a historic shift in Germany

Germany had been reluctant for historical reasons to send weapons to Ukraine, but it has now sent anti-tank weapons, missile launchers and surface-to-air missiles in response to the conflict.

However, Melnyk told Deutschlandfunk radio last week that he wanted Scholz to go further, providing “heavy weapons, tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers”.

The three politicians visiting Ukraine on Tuesday are all in favour of delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine.

‘Insecure government’

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, from the Green party, also voiced support for such a move on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

This prompted a claim from the NTV broadcaster that Baerbock is “showing the chancellor how it’s done” and has surpassed Scholz to become “the one who sets the pace in an insecure government”.

Roth told Deutschlandfunk he thought Baerbock’s stance was “certainly correct” and Ukraine must be in a position to “negotiate with Russia from a position of strength and preparedness”.

Germany has almost exhausted its ability to supply Ukraine with weapons from its army reserves, but is working on direct deliveries from the arms industry, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said at the weekend.

Ukraine has received offers of tanks from Rheinmetall as well as other companies including the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) arms group, according to media reports.

Ukrainian army

Ukrainian troops sit on a military vehicle in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire | Jana Cavojska

However, some of the tanks could reportedly take many months to refurbish, while critics have also pointed out that Ukrainian soldiers would have to be trained to use them.

“It’s not just a matter of getting in the vehicle and driving off, unless you want to expose yourself to the risk of being attacked immediately,” Strack-Zimmermann said in an interview with Der Spiegel.

Instead, Strack-Zimmermann suggested sending tanks to Ukraine from Eastern European countries that would be easier for Ukrainian soldiers to use immediately.

READ ALSO: Germany has ‘reached limit’ on arms shipments to Ukraine, defence minister admits

By Femke Colborne

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

The products getting more expensive and harder to find in Germany

The war in Ukraine has had been impacting supply chains in Germany, leading to price hikes and (in some cases) shortages of popular foods and drinks. Here are some of the products that are affected.

Published: 11 April 2022 17:35 CEST
The products getting more expensive and harder to find in Germany

With inflation reaching a forty-year high of 7.3 percent in March, the war in Ukraine is continuing to take have a knock-on effect on the price and availability of products on German supermarket shelves.

As the conflict continues, the price tag of certain goods looks likely to remain high and to increase or be in short supply for others. Here are some of the products which are being impacted by the crisis.

READ ALSO: German inflation hits post-reunification high at 7.3 percent

Beer

Beer bottles from the Hofbräuhaus Munich stand in front of a logo of the brewery on the brewery's premises.

Beer bottles from the Hofbräuhaus Munich stand in front of a logo of the brewery on the brewery’s premises. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

The nation’s favourite drink looks set to become more expensive.

Almost all of the raw materials needed for the brewing industry are being affected by the price increases and shortages caused by the Ukraine war. According to Focus Online, wheat, barley, glass, labels and metal for caps are in short supply.

Chief executive of the German Brewers Association Holger Eichele has said that the rising energy and raw material costs are forcing beer brewers to raise their prices, in what he called a “dramatic” situation.

“Costs are shooting through the roof, threatening to get completely out of hand,” he said.

However, the German Brewers Association have said that the crisis is unlikely to lead to shortages, as there are more than 1.500 breweries and brewpubs in Germany.

Sunflower Oil

Several sunflower oil bottles in a shop in Madrid, Spain.

Several sunflower oil bottles in a shop in Madrid, Spain. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | epa efe Gustavo Cuevas

Sunflower oil is particularly popular in Germany and, according to estimates by the Agricultural Market Information Company (AMI), accounts for approximately one in three bottles of cooking oil sold in the country.

READ ALSO: Why are people in Germany clearing out supermarket shelves?

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany was getting a large proportion of its sunflower oil from the two countries. But, since the outbreak of war, supply has come to a standstill and the price on the world market has doubled.

This has resulted in some shoppers resorting to panic buying and supermarkets having to ration bottles of the popular oil.

Some restaurateurs have taken French fries off their menus, while others are switching to alternative oils.

However, as Russia has now imposed an export ban on sunflower seeds and rapeseed until the end of August, prices of other oils are also expected to increase in the near future.

READ ALSO: ‘Show solidarity’: Germans urged not to panic-buy over shortage fears

Bread

A baker holds a loaf of bread in the bakery of "Der Göttinger Feuerbäcker".

A baker holds a loaf of bread in the bakery of “Der Göttinger Feuerbäcker”. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

According to the consumer price index of the Federal Statistical Office, the cost of bread was already more than five percent higher in February this year than in February 2021 and it’s likely that, in March, prices rose even further.

The main reason for the increase is the sharp rise in energy costs and also the higher minimum wages that sellers are now getting.

However, according to agricultural economists, the price of wheat accounts for less than ten percent of the cost of a bread roll.

Pasta

An employee checks soup pasta at a pasta manufacturer's factory.

An employee checks soup pasta at a pasta manufacturer’s factory. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Bernd Wüstneck

According to the Association of the Grain, Milling and Starch Industry (VGMS), the war in Ukraine is having a massive impact on pasta producers in Germany.

READ ALSO: How prices in Germany will rise as the war in Ukraine continues

Managing director of the VGMS, Peter Haarbeck, told the German Press Agency that increased costs for energy supply, raw materials, packaging and logistics are having a big impact on German pasta producers and that these costs will have to be passed on to the consumers in order for them to stay in business.

Meat

Pork and beef lie in a meat counter in a supermarket.

Pork and beef lie in a meat counter in a supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas

High electricity prices, as well as increasing fuel costs for feed and animal transport have been hitting the German meat industry hard over the last couple of months.

In early March Germany’s largest meat producer, Tönnies, announced that it wanted to be able to cancel contracts if necessary, while their competitor, Vion, demanded a crisis surcharge of 5.2 cents per kilograms of meat.

Last week, discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl also announced that they would have to increase prices for their meat products.

Eggs

Eggs being transported out of laying halls via a conveyor belt.

Eggs being transported out of laying halls via a conveyor belt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Matthias Bein

Just in time for Easter, many retailers across the country are increasing the cost of eggs. This is partly because chicken feed often contains corn or wheat from the Ukraine, which is now in shorter supply, and partly due to rising operating costs.

Apart from energy, fertiliser prices in agriculture have also risen enormously recently.

The ban in Germany on killing male chicks, which has been in force since January, is also playing a role, as now male chickens also have to be raised, even if they do not lay eggs.

As of February, eggs are almost twenty percent more expensive than they were a year ago.

Dairy Products

Dairy products from different manufacturers on a supermarket shelf.

Dairy products from different manufacturers on a supermarket shelf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

The cost of dairy products such as milk, butter and cheese, has been increasing for a while now, and, according to the dairy industry, is likely to continue to rise.

Chief executive of the Dairy Industry Association Eckhard Heuser told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper last week: “Prices are rising to an extent that I have not yet experienced.” He said he expected prices for UHT milk to climb above one euro in the coming months.

READ ALSO: German consumers to be hit by further price hikes in supermarkets

According to the Agricultural Market Information Company the cheapest 250-gram pack of branded butter currently costs €2.09 – 44 percent more than a year earlier.

Mustard

A man holds a bratwurst covered in mustard.

A man holds a bratwurst covered in mustard. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Hendrik Schmidt

The popular condiment could soon become significantly more expensive in Germany.

According to the food association Kulinaria, Ukraine is one of the most important suppliers of mustard seed. If supplies fail to arrive as a result of the war, mustard producers could face difficulties in the second half of the year and this could to lead to both shortages and price hikes.

READ ALSO: Will Germany reduce VAT to ease the cost of living crisis?

SHOW COMMENTS