Germany’s €9 monthly travel card to be available from June 1st

Commuters in Germany will be able to use their local bus, tram, U-Bahn and train services for just €9 a month from June 1st.
The discount monthly travelcard was included in the coalition government’s financial relief package, which was announced in March and aimed at easing the cost-of-living crisis.
READ ALSO: Who benefits the most – and least – from Germany’s energy relief measures?
It is now set to be more wide-reaching than previously thought, as it will be available nationwide for a period of three months.
On Monday, SPD MP and transport expert Martin Kröber told RND newspapers: “The €9 ticket must be valid nationwide; otherwise it will disadvantage those commuters who travel across the borders of federal states and tariff associations.”
As the Bundestag is expected to vote on May 18th or 19th on a bill that has yet to be drafted, June 1st is the earliest possible date for the ticket to be made available to commuters, Kröber said.
The €9 is also set to be valid during the summer vacation months of July and August, with the federal government footing the bill of the estimated €2.5 billion concession.
READ ALSO: What we know so far about Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket plans
The tickets will only be available via Deutsche Bahn’s Navigator app, online and at ticket counters, rather than at vending machines, as updating the sales equipment to include the new tariff would be too costly for the 90-day offer.
Will there be refunds for monthly subscriptions and semester tickets?
The transport committee have said that season ticket holders will receive credit or a refund for the difference between their subscription price and the €9 monthly ticket. Exactly how this will be paid out is to be left up to the transport companies to determine.
Martin Kröber also told RND: “Students who have purchased semester tickets must also benefit from the refund.”
Member comments