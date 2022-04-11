Read news from:
German phrase of the day: Ein totes Pferd reiten

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Unless, of course, this German phrase applies to you.

Published: 11 April 2022 16:30 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash / Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

“Ein totes Pferd reiten” means, quite literally, to ride a dead horse. As you may have worked out, it’s Germany’s version of the English saying, “to flog a dead horse”, which describes a futile waste of effort that won’t pay off in the long-run.

The phrase was recently used in a speech by AfD leader Alice Weidel to describe the government’s attempt to bring in compulsory vaccines.

“You’re riding a dead horse,” she told pro-vaccine MPs in parliament. “Please dismount.” 

So, where do all these horse analogies come from? 

It’s often claimed that this piece of conventional wisdom comes from a traditional Dakota Indian saying: “If you realise you’re riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to get off.” 

However, others speculate that the saying moved into German from the English idiom and gained popularity with the publication of a 1995 book by business and economics guru Barry Asmus, which bore the title: “When Riding a Dead Horse, for Heaven’s Sake….Dismount!”

Though there are examples of the phrase being used in German throughout the 20th century, the suggestion that Asmus is partly responsible for its popularity is supported by the fact that its usage has mainly taken off in the new millennium. 

It may also explain its popularity in the corporate world as a pithy way to urge business executives to change their strategy. 

In essence, the phrase cautions people to see the reality of a situation and act accordingly, with the “dead horse” representing a hopeless situation that’s unlikely to lead to a positive outcome.

So, feel free to impress your German friends by offering them this sage piece of wisdom – but don’t be tempted to describe your own German language learning as a “dead horse” and promptly dismount.

While it can be a tricky language to learn, we can assure you: “Es lohnt sich.” (It’s worth it!)

Examples:

“Meistens wissen wir es insgeheim: Das Pferd, das wir reiten, ist schon lange tot.”

“Most of the time we secretly know: the horse we’re riding has been dead for some time.” 

“Wieso verstehen sie nicht, dass sie aktuell ein totes Pferd reiten?” 

“Why don’t they realise that they’re currently flogging a dead horse?” 

German phrase of the day: Der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen

When most people look at a squirrel, they see a big, bushy tail. The Germans, apparently, see the devil.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:39 CEST
German phrase of the day: Der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen

You can translate ‘der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen’ in a few different ways: literally, it states that ‘the devil is a squirrel’, which doesn’t do much to shed light on what the true meaning actually is. Metaphorically, it means something more like ‘the devil comes in many forms’ or, more loosely, ‘don’t be so easily deceived by something which seems harmless’. 

In this sense, it’s used as a warning against being too trusting of something and to remind someone that they can make mistakes if they aren’t careful enough. After all, even something as harmless as a squirrel could be the devil, so you have to be vigilant! Not least during a picnic in the summer months… 

A squirrel attempts to steal food from a hanging flower pot.

A devilish squirrel attempts to steal food from a hanging flower pot. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Federico Gambarini

Squirrels have in fact been linked to the devil in Germany for centuries, dating back to the Middle Ages. Their colour (either red or black in Germany at that time, since grey squirrels had not yet been introduced from North America), as well as their incredible speed and slightly twitchy style of movement, were seen as clear signs that they were the devil’s agents. 

According to folklore, hunters would aim their weapons perfectly at a squirrel and yet, somehow, it would always move out of the way at the last moment (‘with devilish speed – ‘mit teuflischer Geschwindigkeit’), reappearing somewhere else to taunt its attackers.

This strong link to superstition also gives the phrase another meaning: if someone is particularly superstitious, you might say ‘they really believe the devil is a squirrel!’.

Examples:

„Keine Sorge, es wird nichts schief gehen.“

„Wer weiß, der Teufel ist ein Eichhörnchen!“

“Don’t worry, nothing will go wrong.”
“Who knows, the devil comes in many forms!”

„Er glaubt, dass der Teufel wirklich ein Eichhörnchen ist!“

“He really believes that the devil is a squirrel!” or “He really is superstitious!”

