German fuel prices ‘among the highest in Europe’

Figures from the Federal Statistical Office show that Germany has some of the highest fuel prices in Europe. As of April 4th, diesel costs €2.06 per litre in Germany, while super E5 petrol costs €2.06 per litre.
Germany is the third most expensive EU member state in terms of diesel costs, with higher prices only to be found in Finland and Sweden.
Diesel is also much cheaper in other neighbouring countries than in Germany; for example, the cost of a litre in Luxembourg is €1.76, €1.84 in Austria, and €1.89 in France.
According to the data, the cheapest diesel in the EU is available in Malta at €1.21 per litre and in Hungary at €1.42.
Germany is also one of the most expensive places in the EU to buy a litre of super E5 gasoline. As of April 4th, a litre of this fuel category costs €2.06 in Germany, making it the third most expensive state together with Greece.
The prices here were surpassed only by Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark, while the cheapest neighbouring country for E5 petrol is Poland, where a litre costs €1.42 euros.
Other neighbouring states are also significantly cheaper – with a litre costing €1.72 in Austria, €1.73 in Luxembourg, €1.81 in the Czech Republic and €1.83 in France.
