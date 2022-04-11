For members
DISCOVER GERMANY
10 things to know about Rhineland-Palatinate
How much do you know about Germany’s ninth largest state? Here are 10 historical and cultural facts to help you get to know the region better.
Published: 11 April 2022 12:57 CEST
The famous Marksburg castle in Braubach, Rhineland-Palatinate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Bernd F. Meier
CULTURE
Is Germany falling out of love with Abendbrot?
A light evening meal made up of bread, cold cuts of meat and cheese has been part of German food culture for over a hundred years - but is the Abendbrot tradition dying out?
Published: 10 March 2022 16:05 CET
