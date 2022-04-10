Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 RULES

‘Pandemic not yet over’: German doctors call for renewed Covid restrictions

Despite the current wave of Covid infections subsiding, a leading doctors' association said on Sunday that German hospitals were struggling to cope with all their patients.

Published: 10 April 2022 16:47 CEST
‘Pandemic not yet over’: German doctors call for renewed Covid restrictions
A discarded FFP2 masks lies on the ground in Stuttgart. Photo: dpa | Marijan Murat

“The pandemic is not over yet, and the current political dispute is endangering our ability to treat patients,” Michael Weber from the Association of Senior Hospital Physicians told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. 

Weber said that 20 percent of hospitals were still complaining about excessive strain on their emergency care facilities.

He said that this was reason enough for state governments to start activating the “hotspot” clause in the new Disease Control Law, which allows for the reintroduction of face masks in indoor areas and social distancing.

A good ten percent of beds in general and intensive care units continue to be occupied by patients with Covid symptoms, Weber said.

Surveys suggest that hospitals are still postponing surgeries due to the fact that so many staff have tested positive for the virus.

Cases sink

The warning comes despite the fact that registered new cases of infection are falling sharply.

The 7-day incidence fell to 1,098 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday morning from 1,142 on Saturday and 1,181 on Friday.  A week ago, an incidence of 1,458 was recorded.

Health departments in Germany reported 55,471 new infections on Sunday. A further 36 deaths were recorded nationwide within 24 hours, compared with 42 a week ago.

Easter testing

With Easter coming up next weekend, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) called on people to use antigen testing and masks when visiting family.

“The number of cases is declining sharply. To keep it that way, everyone should get tested before an Easter trip or test themselves,” Lauterbach wrote on Twitter. He also advised people to voluntarily wear masks indoors.

Controversy over vaccine purchases

According to the Health Ministry, Germany still has 77 million doses of Covid vaccine in stock, more than 10 million of which will reach their expiration date by the end of June. A further 50 million will pass the expiration date in the third quarter.

Article continues below video

It has ordered a total of 677 million vaccine doses for the period between 2021 and 2023, more than half of them from Biontech/Pfizer.

The health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Tino Sorge (CDU), accused Lauterbach of a “shopping frenzy” in an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“The minister no longer knows any limits when it comes to ordering vaccines. He orders whatever is there – the actual need and the costs no longer play any role for him,” Sorge said. In view of the tight budget situation, he warned that Lauterbach would have to account for “what costs have been incurred by the federal budget as a result of his unnecessary orders.”

COVID-19 RULES

Is Germany still changing its Covid self-isolation rules?

Germany will not move to voluntary Covid isolation from May as previously announced just two days ago. So what is happening - and will there be any rule changes after all?

Published: 6 April 2022 12:58 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 17:29 CEST
Is Germany still changing its Covid self-isolation rules?

What is going on?

It’s a good question. In scenes reminiscent of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s infamous U-turn on an Easter lockdown in 2021, current Health Minister Karl Lauterbach backtracked on his own proposal to introduce voluntary isolation after a Covid infection.

Following consultations with state health ministers on Monday, Lauterbach had said that form May 1st, people who test positive for Covid-19 in Germany would be “strongly advised” to isolate themselves away from other people for five days – but would no longer receive an official state order to do so. An exception applied to health and care workers who still faced a mandatory quarantine. 

But Lauterbach said during a talk show on Tuesday night – and then again in the early hours of Wednesday – that Covid isolation would not be voluntary as planned and would instead remain an obligation.

READ ALSO: ‘Mistake’: German Health Minister makes U-turn on voluntary Covid isolation

He said allowing people to choose whether they isolate or not “would be wrong”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach before the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach before the cabinet meeting at the Chancellery on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/X02762 Reuters Pool | Lisi Niesner

“This is where I made a mistake,” he added.

Speaking later on Wednesday, Lauterbach said he made the U-turn after after gathering information and exchanging views with the government’s Covid expert council.

“I also followed the public discussion, spoke with doctors and the parliamentary group – and was no longer convinced myself of the original decision,” he said.

He added that the change sent “the wrong signal” – that isolating was no longer necessary. “That would be completely wrong and would trivialise the pandemic,” the minister said.

Why was Covid isolation going to become voluntary?

When people get a positive Covid test in Germany, they are told by their local health authorities that they have to enter an isolation period which currently lasts 10 days. There is an option to shorten it with a negative result from a test taken at the earliest on the seventh day.

READ ALSO: What to do if you test positive for Covid in Germany

Lauterbach said this week that the rules were changing because it is too difficult for German health authorities to control isolation periods due to the sheer number of Covid infections. He hinted that it was a pointless bureaucratic exercise. 

“The work is almost only bureaucratic documentation (and) has hardly any influence on case numbers,” he said on Twitter. “Therefore, personal responsibility is enough here. What helps are masks and vaccinations.”

Various state ministers backed up this plan, saying that the new phase of the pandemic called for more personal responsibility rather than intervention from the state. But there was pushback from patients’ rights groups who said vulnerable people would be put at risk.

So will there be any changes to Germany’s Covid isolation rules?

Yes. The Covid isolation period will be reduced to five days as proposed from May 1st, but it will be mandatory for all. That means health authorities will continue to order the measure to everyone, not just medical staff as previously proposed. 

However, mandatory quarantine for contact persons of people who get Covid will be scrapped. Instead close contacts of people with Covid will receive a strong recommendation to isolate for five days. 

What’s the reaction?

Unsurprisingly, the opposition has jumped on Lauterbach’s U-turn. 

Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative Christian Democrats, called Lauterbach “short-sighted” for making the announcement and then retracting it less than two days later. 

Meanwhile, Sepp Müller, chairperson of the Union (CDU/CSU) faction in the Bundestag, said: “Lauterbach is putting people’s health at risk with his confused actions.”

