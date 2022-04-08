Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Germany unveils relief package for companies amid Ukraine crisis

The German government unveiled a multi-billion euro support package Friday to help companies in Europe's biggest economy weather the fallout from the Ukraine war and sanctions against Russia.

Published: 8 April 2022 16:19 CEST
Finance Minister Christian Lindner
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) unveils support package for struggling businesses in Berlin on April 8th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Finance Minister Christian Lindner described the measures as a “shock absorber” to cushion the blow from soaring energy costs and disrupted supply chains.

The package includes €100 billion ($110 billion) in state-guaranteed loans and seven billion euros in cheap loans by public lender KfW, the finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement.

It also includes direct financial aid for some companies when their energy costs have more than doubled, and for companies deemed systematically relevant such as those supplying gas and electricity.

The measures are likely to help energy-hungry sectors like Germany’s steel, manufacturing and chemical industries.

Article continues below video

Although Germany is traditionally a fiscally frugal nation, the government broke its own debt rules at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and unleashed vast financial aid to steer the economy through the crisis.

The relief package to counter the Ukraine war impact is much smaller by comparison.

READ ALSO: German Bundesrat votes on heating subsidy for low-income households

It comes after Berlin already announced separate measures to help German citizens facing soaring household bills at a time of record-high inflation.

That package included heating subsidies and extra child benefits for low-income families, as well as a tax fuel cut and a pledge to slash public transport costs for three months.

But Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned that the government could not fully shield citizens and firms from the Ukraine war repercussions.

“We must all in these times carry a part of the burden, and the question is how big this part will be and how we can achieve it in a just way,” said Habeck.

Lindner, from the liberal FDP party, said the government could not deplete itself financially and had to “act responsibly with taxpayer money”.

The government, which already announced €99.7 billion in new debt for 2022 in part to fund a massive shift towards renewable energy, will unveil an additional budget shortly that will take into account new borrowing plans since the war in Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also announced a special fund of €100 billion to modernise the German military.

Despite all the spending, Lindner has said he aims to reinstate Germany’s cherished “debt brake” in 2023, which places a cap on new borrowing.

READ ALSO: Cheap transport and tax cuts: What Germany’s energy relief package means for you

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

German intelligence service has radio intercepts on Bucha killings

German intelligence services have intercepted radio traffic of Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Spiegel reported Thursday, in what would be new evidence linking Moscow troops to the murders.

Published: 7 April 2022 17:19 CEST
German intelligence service has radio intercepts on Bucha killings

Some of the audio material collected appears to relate to victims found dead along a main street in Bucha, the magazine said, citing a closed-door parliamentary briefing given by Germany’s foreign intelligence service BND.

Among the intercepts was a soldier’s description of how he and his platoon mates shot a person on a bicycle.

AFP journalists on the ground in Bucha saw three bodies tangled up in bicycles among the 20 corpses found along the tree-lined street, after Russian troops withdrew.

The Kremlin has however denied the accusations of mass killings, claiming instead that the images emerging from Bucha were “fakes” or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.

READ ALSO: German gas embargo could help end Ukraine war, says expert

Spiegel said the audio files intercepted by the BND also provide evidence of the Wagner mercenary group’s role in the atrocities.

The killings were also apparently not random acts.

Rather, the soldiers were discussing the killings “as though they were simply discussing their everyday lives,” said the magazine.

The German government had said on Wednesday that satellite images from last month provided strong counterevidence against Russia’s denials of the atrocities.

Images at Berlin’s disposal covered the period from March 10-18th and “led to the conclusion that the victims whose images we all saw were lying there since at least March 10th”, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

“Reliable evidence shows that Russian fighting and security forces were deployed in this area from March 7th until the 30th,” he said.

When asked if the satellite images viewed by German officials were from allies or media sources, Hebestreit replied: “These are our findings but as you know we do not comment on the origin or evaluation of intelligence matters”.

The Group of Seven industrialised nations on Thursday called for Russia to be suspended from the UN’s human rights body over “heinous acts and atrocities” in Ukraine.

SHOW COMMENTS