COVID-19 VACCINES

German Health Minister to target undecided in new Covid jab campaign

Following the failure of the vaccine mandate, medical experts in Germany fear an escalation of the pandemic in the autumn.

Published: 8 April 2022 09:54 CEST
German Health Minister to target undecided in new Covid jab campaign
Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, comments on the changes to the isolation and quarantine rules during a press conference at the Federal Ministry of Health. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

After his proposed vaccination mandate faced a crushing defeat in the German parliament on Thursday, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is now calling for a strengthened vaccination campaign to target those who have not yet had the jab – including migrants and other underrepresented groups.

As of Friday morning, 76.0 percent of the total population of Germany had been vaccinated and 58.9 percent had been given a third “booster” jab. 

“Once again, we need to target a really effective vaccination campaign at those who have not yet been vaccinated but are willing in principle,” Lauterbach said. He added that one such group was Germany’s immigrant population, which remains underrepresented in vaccination coverage. 

“They have to be reached; we can’t give up,” Lauterbach said. “We also have to advertise more creatively. We’re preparing something there right now.”

The SPD politician told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday that he expects the pandemic to worsen in the autumn and is calling for an amendment to the Infection Protection Act by then.

Following the failure of the vaccine mandate, other medical experts have also raised their concerns about a worsening of the pandemic again in the autumn – even to the point of new lockdowns.

“The fact is that we have to expect rising infection figures again in the autumn,” Gerald Gaß, CEO of the German Hospital Association (DKG), told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. “Politicians must prepare for this today in order to avoid overloading the healthcare system.”

Karl Lauterbach also said he no longer sees the possibility for further relaxations of Covid measures.

Currently, the vast majority of Covid measures have been dispensed with in Germany, though people are still expected to wear masks on public transport and in hospitals and care homes. 

“We have now made the relaxations that can be made, but there we have reached the end of the line,” he said. “If we had gotten the vaccination requirement right, the scope for relaxations in the autumn would have been much greater. Now the way I see it is that in the autumn, the Infection Protection Act will probably have to be adjusted again at an early stage.”

The Federal Health Minister plans to discuss the current infection situation and developments in the Covid pandemic in a joint press conference with RKI chief Lothar Wieler on Friday.

POLITICS

Published: 7 April 2022 15:36 CEST
Scholz gets stinging defeat in parliament with Covid jab vote

The German chancellor suffered a painful defeat in parliament on Thursday, with lawmakers voting down a government-backed proposal for mandatory vaccinations for people above 60.

Scholz, who in late November touted compulsory jabs for all adults as the surest way out of the pandemic, had set a goal of introducing the jabs in “late February or early March”.

But the effort has petered out since, as even some members of the liberal FDP, which is part of Scholz’s coalition, are opposed.

After weeks of wrangling to find a formulation that could win a majority, a government-backed proposal for over-60s to get vaccinated was put to the vote on Thursday.

But only 296 lawmakers voted in favour, while 378 parliamentarians cast their ballots against.

The defeat was all the more embarrassing as the proposal was already significantly watered down to include only those above 60, a smaller group than the originally targeted adult population in general.

While Covid infections remain high in Germany, the push for jabs in recent weeks has lost momentum as hospitals have been far from overwhelmed.

Germany has also eased most Covid curbs, including lifting a mask requirement in schools and shops, while the public’s attention has also focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Neighbouring Austria’s decision in March to suspend mandatory jabs for all adults further bolstered the case of those opposed to making vaccinations compulsory.

Around 76 percent of Germany’s population has received two doses of the vaccine, and 58.9 percent have also received the booster.

Opponents of mandatory jabs meanwhile cite individuals’ freedom to choose.

Trying to rally MPs to vote for the government-backed proposal, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said that if the Omicron variant remained dominant, 200 to 300 people will continue to die daily in Germany.

“Do we as a society want to accept that?” asked Lauterbach. “That is not what I would call a humane society.”

‘No leadership role’

With the vote in the balance, the chancellor even got Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to ditch a NATO meeting on Ukraine in Brussels to return to Berlin to cast her ballot at the Bundestag, according to German media reports.

The opposition CDU party immediately slammed the move.

“That honestly is a completely unreasonable signal, also to the world because we’re saying: ‘No, Ukraine is not that important. Germany has no leadership role here,” Paul Ziemiak, the party’s former general secretary lashed out.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel following his party’s surprising win at last year’s general elections, has been under pressure at home and abroad for failing to take on a bigger role in the Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Bundestag

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives a standing ovation after his address to the Bundestag on March 17th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

While he announced a 180-degree turn in Germany’s foreign and defence policies, with huge spending earmarked for the military, critics say his government is not moving fast enough with arming Ukraine or in punishing Russia with tougher sanctions.

With 55 percent of Germany’s gas imports stemming from Russia before Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Berlin has refused to impose a full embargo on Russian energy.

Scholz’s muted response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s direct appeal to him in parliament in mid-March also sparked an outcry.

In an address to the Bundestag then, Zelensky implored Scholz to “tear down this Wall” that he said Russia was building in Europe.

“Give Germany the leadership role that you in Germany deserve,” he pleaded.

But Scholz did not address parliament immediately afterwards, saying only in a brief tweet that “we feel obliged to do everything we can so that diplomacy has a chance and the war can be stopped.”

