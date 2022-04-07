Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 VACCINES

German parliament to vote on general vaccine mandate

After months of wrangling, German MPs are set to vote on whether to introduce a general Covid vaccine mandate on Thursday morning.

Published: 7 April 2022 09:50 CEST
Demonstrators outside German Bundestag
Anti-vaxxers protest against a general vaccine mandate outside the Reichstag building in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

After two groups of pro-vaccination MPs joined forces on Wednesday, there is now just a single bill on the table in support of a mandate.

The draft proposes compulsory vaccination for people aged 60 or over, and was put forward by politicians from the SPD, Greens and FDP. 

Previously, two pro-mandate bills had been competing for votes: one proposing a general mandate for over-18s and one setting out a mandate for over-50s. 

Just a few days before the vote, the authors of both bills joined forces on a compromise proposal designed to win votes from the opposition CDU/CSU parties.

The watered-down plans adopt the age limit of over 60 suggested by the conservatives and also take up their idea of establishing a general vaccination register. 

It would require anyone aged 60 or older to submit proof of triple vaccination by October 1st, 2022 – the start of the colder months when Covid infection rates have previously been high.

Unvaccinated adults, meanwhile, would be required to attend a compulsory consultation with their doctor to discuss the possibility of vaccination and raise any questions they may have.

Majority not certain

It remains unclear whether the bill will be able to attain a majority in parliament. At the last count, 280 politicians in the Bundestag had openly supported the motion – around 90 votes short of the number needed for an outright majority. 

On the opposition side, there are believed to be around 197 MPs, meaning around 250 votes are undecided. 

Speaking to DPA on Thursday, CDU Secretary General Mario Czaja said he did not expect the mandate bill to pass.

“So far, I don’t see a majority for any motion in parliament,” he said. 

Rather than a general vaccine mandate, the conservatives have put forward a proposal for a “vaccination precaution mechanism” designed to prepare for the emergence of a dangerous new variant in autumn. This would allow for the introduction of a vaccine mandate, but only for specific groups or professions. 

“The parliamentary group stands united behind our proposal,” Czaja said. 

The bill is also competing against two bills opposing a vaccine mandate.

One of these was put forward by FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki and outlines plans for a more targeted vaccination campaign to convince groups that are currently underrepresented in the vaccine coverage.

A further bill put forward by the far-right AfD rejects a vaccine mandate outright. It argues that a mandate would be “unconstitutional” and posits that none of the available vaccines are completely effective against infection. 

U-turn on the mandate 

During the first 18 months of the pandemic – including during the federal election campaigns last September – politicians of all stripes were quick to rule out a general vaccination.

But in view of the slow vaccination rate at the height of the Delta wave, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the state premiers came out in favour of the measure at the end of last year. If the Bundestag decides to make vaccination compulsory, the Bundesrat (upper house) would have to approve it. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Green Party health spokesperson Janosh Dahmen take their places in the Bundestag for a vote on the vaccine mandate on Thursday, April 7th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

However, most parliamentarians in the Bundesrat – comprised of representatives of the federal states – are believed to be in favour of the move. 

As of Thursday morning, at least 63.2 million people, or 76 percent of the German population, had had at least two shots of vaccine. However, the vaccination campaign has come to a virtual standstill in recent months, with just 50,000 shots being administered on Wednesday.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said on ARD television on Wednesday evening that he believed the compromise proposal from the traffic light factions would get a majority. Should the compulsory vaccination, which he supports, fail, he said he would not think of resigning. 

COVID-19 VACCINES

German MPs join forces on new bill for over-60s vaccine mandate

Two groups of pro-vaccine MPs have united around a joint bill that would require all German residents over the age of 60 to be triple-vaccinated by October.

Published: 6 April 2022 10:51 CEST
German MPs join forces on new bill for over-60s vaccine mandate

The new bill sees MPs from across the house unite around a compromise, increasing the likelihood of the vaccine mandate gaining a majority when it is put to the house on Thursday.

Under the draft law proposed by politicians from the ruling coalition parties – the Social Democrats (SPD), Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens – residents of Germany who are over 60 will have to present proof that they have received three Covid vaccinations by October 1st this year. 

Meanwhile, unvaccinated adults will be required to attend a consultation with a medical professional to discuss getting a vaccination. 

Originally, two competing bills in favour of a vaccine mandate were set to be put to parliament on April 8th.

The first would have mandated Covid jabs for all over-18s, while the second was a mandate for over-50s with compulsory counselling for unvaccinated adults.

Facing the prospect of failure in the Bundestag, the group supporting over-18s mandates subsequently agreed to amend their bill in favour of a more restrictive age limit. 

However, the new draft law sees both groups agree on a compromise proposal with the aim of combining support and also attracting votes from the opposition parties.

The bill also contains provisions for a review of the situation in September, which could result in the vaccine mandate being expanded to include all over-18s. This would be a likely step if a new, more deadly virus variant were to take the place of Omicron in the coming months.  

Announcing the proposals on Twitter, Greens health spokesperson Janosh Dahmen said the MPs were “reaching out the hand” to the conservatives to ask for their support.

“The goal of taking necessary precautions for autumn through the highest-possible adult vaccine coverage unites us, because it’s the only way to prevent the healthcare system from being overburdened,” a statement released by the pro-vaccine MPs reads. 

“In the name of this goal, we conducted consultations and have jointly decided to combine our two draft bills.” 

Majority still uncertain

Though the milder version of the mandate is designed to attract great cross-bench support, it is still unclear if the opposition CDU/CSU parties will be willing to throw their weight behind it.

Nevertheless, conservative MPs who had previously argued that an over-18s mandate was “disproportionate” will now be under greater pressure to explain why the current bill is unacceptable.

“We are counting on the CDU/CSU to support this proposal,” the statement reads. “Our proposal envisages the exact same age limit as the conservatives’ motion and also takes up their proposals for a general vaccine register.” 

Around 280 MPs have already voiced support for the new compromise bill, but they will need at least 90 further votes to achieve a majority.

However, it is conceivable that undecided conservatives may decide at the last minute to join the push for compulsory vaccination, especially since the party has recently come under pressure from its factions in the federal state parliaments.

When the vote on a vaccine mandate was first announced, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) declared that MPs would be permitted to vote with their conscience rather than along party lines.

This could increase the chance of opposition MPs agreeing to support the vaccine mandate when it is put to the house on Thursday. 

