Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany to get weaponised drones for the first time

Germany will get weaponised drones for the first time after years of debate, parliamentary sources told AFP Wednesday, as the EU giant, shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, moves to ramp up its defence capabilities.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:48 CEST
Bundeswehr soldiers at a military training area in northern Germany.
Bundeswehr soldiers at a military training area in northern Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Wüstneck

Germany’s armed forces have until now only been allowed to deploy unarmed drones for reconnaissance purposes, leaving other allies to use weaponised unmanned combat aerial vehicles in the field.

Non-weaponised drones were approved by parliament in 2018, but a plan to equip them with arms was put on ice after strong opposition from the Social Democrats, then junior partners in former chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition.

But the devices have come back on the military’s shopping list as Chancellor Olaf Scholz, himself a Social Democrat, announced a massive spending spree to equip Germany militarily after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Zeitenwende – how war in Ukraine has sparked a massive shift in Germany

Article continues below video

On Wednesday, the parliamentary defence committee approved the purchase of 140 Heron TP armed drones from Israel in a contract worth 152.6 million euros ($165 million), sources said.

The drones are expected to be delivered within two years, with 60 of them to be used for training purposes while the remaining 80 will be used for “operational deployment”.

“The security situation in Europe has essentially changed with the attack of Russia on Ukraine,” the defence ministry said in a position paper put to the parliamentary committee and seen by AFP.

“In order to counter the new threat, the Bundeswehr’s equipment must be upgraded without delay, including in particular the arming of the Heron drones.

“The need is absolutely necessary because serious state interests of a political nature would be otherwise compromised and this is not acceptable.”

Disrepair

Germany’s army has been suffering from underinvestment over the years.

Defence commissioner Eva Högl’s latest report of the state of the military had underlined a litany of equipment issues – from the majority of combat vehicles, naval ships and fighter jets in disrepair to a woeful lack of newer generation arms like rifles or even parachutes.

Scholz had announced in a landmark speech three days after Russian troops marched into Ukraine that Germany would set aside a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military, as well as plough more than two percent of its output on defence annually.

Since then frantic negotiations have been ongoing to close huge defence deals, including a purchase of up to 35 F-35 fighter jets from the United States and 15 Eurofighter jets from a consortium that includes Airbus.

Germany is also looking at acquiring an anti-missile shield system dubbed the Iron Dome from Israel. The Arrow 3 system, costing around two billion euros, is powerful enough to offer protective cover for neighbouring EU nations.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

German gas embargo could help end Ukraine war, says expert

A debate is raging in Germany over whether the government should put in place an immediate stop to Russian energy imports. The question is, could a move like this be helpful in stopping the war? According to one expert, the answer is yes.

Published: 5 April 2022 14:28 CEST
German gas embargo could help end Ukraine war, says expert

Experts on Russia and security policy believe that a ban on energy imports on Russia could hit the Kremlin where it hurts. 

Speaking to Tagesschau, Janis Kluge, a senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, described an energy embargo as the “ideal sanction” due to maximal impact on the Russian government and minimal impact on civilians.

“The state budget, from which the military is financed, would be weakened,” he explained. “Moreover, the collateral damage for the Russian population would not be as high as with other measures. A boycott of gas would be a targeted instrument that hits exactly the right people.”

According to Kluge, the income from oil and gas exports is “of existential importance to the Kremlin”. Even with hard-hitting sanctions on oligarchs and Russian banks, the government continues to be able to finance itself through its energy revenues.

“As long as this income exists, Putin can continue to pay the security agencies and subsidise the companies that are crucial to maintaining his power,” Kluge added.

READ ALSO: What would happen if Germany stopped accepting Russian gas?

Sanctions carve-outs for energy

Countries in the West have imposed tough sanctions of Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But many European nations, including Germany, are reluctant to include the energy sector in the sanctions due the feared impact on industry and the economy. 

At present, Germany receives around 40 percent of its natural gas, 37 percent of its oil and 57 percent of it coal from Russia, making it heavily reliant on the hostile state for its energy needs. 

This is one of the key reasons why Germany originally vetoed excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment system – which enables international transactions – at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. 

EU and Ukrainian flags in Brussels

The flags of the European Union member states fly alongside the Ukrainian flag in Brussels. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Jean-Francois Badias

EU member states were eventually able to agree on a SWIFT ban – but, largely due to pressure from Germany, the measure included a carve-out for banks such as Gazprom that allowed countries to continue to pay for Russian energy.

However, as further reports of brutalities by Russian forces emerge, activists are stepping up pressure on the government to enforce an immediate energy embargo and complete exclusion of Russia from SWIFT. 

This, according to the Kluge, would be by far the most effective way to ensure immense damage to the Russian economy and create leverage that the West could use to bring an end to the war. 

“An embargo strikes right at the heart of Russian power,” he said. “Moreover, an import ban on Russian energy can be quickly lifted and thus reward a possible ceasefire. This creates a bargaining chip.”

READ ALSO: Germany examines Russian gas payment terms as supply fears grow

For now, however, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and other cabinet officials continue to reject the idea, with Finance Minister Christian Linder (FDP) saying the government needed “more time” to organise alternative energy sources.

At present, the government has set a goal of weaning itself off Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and ending natural gas imports by summer 2024. 

For those calling for immediate action to bring the war to an end, however, this is far too late. 

SHOW COMMENTS