Germany ‘doesn’t have enough signs’ for Autobahn speed limit, says minister

Campaigners have been pushing for a temporary general speed limit on Germany's Autobahn to ease the dependence on Russian gas - but the Transport Minister says there aren't enough signs to do that.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:47 CEST
A 130km per hour speed limit sign on Germany's Autobahn.
A 130km per hour speed limit sign on Germany's Autobahn. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey

A row over whether Germany should enforce a 130km per hour (80mph) speed limit on the sections of the German Autobahn where people can drive as fast as they want has been brewing for many years.

It was reignited recently by politicians and campaigners who say a Tempolimit is another measure to help Germany cut down on Russian gas as it tries to move away from relying on energy from President Vladimir Putin.

But Transport Minister Volker Wissing, who belongs to the Free Democrats (FDP), has spoken out against introducing a speed limit – partly because he believes there aren’t enough information signs in stock. 

In an interview with the Hamburger Morgenpost, Wissing said a speed limit in Germany is “extremely controversial” and “also divides society very strongly”. 

He also pointed to the “considerable effort” that introducing a general speed limit for a restricted time on the German Autobahn system would cause.

“You would have to put up appropriate signs if you do it for three months, and then take them down again,” he said. “We don’t even have that many signs in stock.”

The German Autobahn is the only stretch of motorway in Europe where many sections don’t have a speed limit, although maximum speeds of 130km per hour are recommended.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing speaks at a press conference in Berlin on April 5th.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing speaks at a press conference in Berlin on April 5th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The statement is reminiscent of German health insurance companies’ argument recently that there wasn’t enough paper to introduce a vaccine mandate.

Some people poked fun at the similarities on Twitter. 

‘Quick impact’

The response came after Green Party leader Ricarda Lang called for a temporary speed limit at the weekend. 

She told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) it was a measure that would have a quick impact, saying that “we need a temporary speed limit on motorways now – for example for nine months and thus until the end of the year, which is the time when we want to become independent of Russian oil at the latest”.

In general, pro-speed limit campaigners believe a speed limit would limit CO2 emissions and make roads safer. 

But critics say a speed limit would infringe on people’s right to drive fast – and that the roads in Germany are already safe. 

Social Democrat MP Sebastian Roloff told Handelsblatt that there were very good arguments for a speed limit.

“For example, it saves energy in a very simple way,” he said, adding that a majority of people in Germany were in favour of the measure.

“Therefore, we should implement it quickly now,” he said.

The Chief Executive of the German Association of Cities and Towns, Helmut Dedy, recently stressed that more attention needed to be paid to the consumption of energy.

“That’s why we are arguing for a speed limit to be considered now,” he said. “This would allow us to immediately raise a savings potential.”

The FDP, however, stands by its strict rejection of a Tempolimit, which was one of its dealbreakers when entering into a coalition with the Social Democrats and Greens last year.

Parliamentary state secretary in the Transport Ministry, Daniela Kluckert (FDP), stressed that a speed limit on motorways had not been agreed in the coalition agreement, adding: “This decision stands.”

UKRAINE

German gas embargo could help end Ukraine war, says expert

A debate is raging in Germany over whether the government should put in place an immediate stop to Russian energy imports. The question is, could a move like this be helpful in stopping the war? According to one expert, the answer is yes.

Published: 5 April 2022 14:28 CEST
German gas embargo could help end Ukraine war, says expert

Experts on Russia and security policy believe that a ban on energy imports on Russia could hit the Kremlin where it hurts. 

Speaking to Tagesschau, Janis Kluge, a senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, described an energy embargo as the “ideal sanction” due to maximal impact on the Russian government and minimal impact on civilians.

“The state budget, from which the military is financed, would be weakened,” he explained. “Moreover, the collateral damage for the Russian population would not be as high as with other measures. A boycott of gas would be a targeted instrument that hits exactly the right people.”

According to Kluge, the income from oil and gas exports is “of existential importance to the Kremlin”. Even with hard-hitting sanctions on oligarchs and Russian banks, the government continues to be able to finance itself through its energy revenues.

“As long as this income exists, Putin can continue to pay the security agencies and subsidise the companies that are crucial to maintaining his power,” Kluge added.

Sanctions carve-outs for energy

Countries in the West have imposed tough sanctions of Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But many European nations, including Germany, are reluctant to include the energy sector in the sanctions due the feared impact on industry and the economy. 

At present, Germany receives around 40 percent of its natural gas, 37 percent of its oil and 57 percent of it coal from Russia, making it heavily reliant on the hostile state for its energy needs. 

This is one of the key reasons why Germany originally vetoed excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment system – which enables international transactions – at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. 

EU and Ukrainian flags in Brussels

The flags of the European Union member states fly alongside the Ukrainian flag in Brussels. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Jean-Francois Badias

EU member states were eventually able to agree on a SWIFT ban – but, largely due to pressure from Germany, the measure included a carve-out for banks such as Gazprom that allowed countries to continue to pay for Russian energy.

However, as further reports of brutalities by Russian forces emerge, activists are stepping up pressure on the government to enforce an immediate energy embargo and complete exclusion of Russia from SWIFT. 

This, according to the Kluge, would be by far the most effective way to ensure immense damage to the Russian economy and create leverage that the West could use to bring an end to the war. 

“An embargo strikes right at the heart of Russian power,” he said. “Moreover, an import ban on Russian energy can be quickly lifted and thus reward a possible ceasefire. This creates a bargaining chip.”

For now, however, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and other cabinet officials continue to reject the idea, with Finance Minister Christian Linder (FDP) saying the government needed “more time” to organise alternative energy sources.

At present, the government has set a goal of weaning itself off Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 and ending natural gas imports by summer 2024. 

For those calling for immediate action to bring the war to an end, however, this is far too late. 

